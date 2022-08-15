NBA Stars Headline D’Tigers Roster For FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

D’Tigers coach Mike Brown has invited 15 players for the fourth qualification window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The roster is headlined by NBA stars, Chimezie Metu of the Sacramento Kings and Josh Okogie of the Phoenix Suns.

Others are Michael Gbinijie, Michael Oguine, Michael Okiki, Keith Omoerah, Christian Mekowulu, Ben Emelogu, Amanze, Egekeze, Miye Oni, Ike Nwamu, Ibe Aguchi, Uchenna Iroegbu, John Mathias Iduh and Abdul-Malik Abu.

Nigeria will face Cote d’Ivoire on August the 26th before facing Guinea on August the 27th and then Angola a day later to wrap up the fourth window of qualifiers.

The fifth and final window of qualifiers will see Nigeria face Cote d’Ivoire for a second time on February 24, Guinea on February 25, and Angola on February 26.

READ ALSO: [World Cup] Falconets Pip South Korea, Seal Quarter-Finals Spot

At the end of these additional six games per team, the two top in each group, along with the best third-placed side will qualify for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

Cape Verde and Uganda are also in Group E, but Nigeria won’t play any games against them, having already faced off in Group A of the first round of qualifiers.

All teams will carry over their results from the first round with D’Tigers wrapping up their campaign with a 91-72 thrashing of Uganda in Kigali on July 3rd.

Team Nigeria finished second behind Cape Verde on six points, one behind the islanders, with two wins and two defeats from four games.

Meanwhile, Cote d’Ivoire won all six of their first-round games in Group C for 12 points, Angola won four out of six for 10 points, while guinea won just one game from six.

Group F is made up of south Sudan, Tunisia, Cameroon, Egypt, Congo DR, and Senegal.