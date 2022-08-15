Terrorists Killed, Others Injured As Police Repel Attack, Recover Rustled Animals

Scores of terrorists have been killed and several others wounded after a tactical team of police officers repelled an attack on Dadawa and Barkiya villages in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During the fierce encounter with the terrorists, the police team recovered seventy-four (74) sheep, thirty-four (34) goats, and two (2) cows.

They were repelled on Monday at about 01: 30hrs after the command received a distress call, that terrorists, numbering eighty on motorbikes, and armed with sophisticated weapons, simultaneously attacked the villages.

The Katsina police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said the command deployed its tactical teams to the area, once they got the information, and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

A team of policemen, he said in a statement, is still combing the area with a view to arresting the wounded terrorists and recovering their bodies.

He also quoted the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dabban Dauda, as appreciating the personnel for repelling the terrorists, and asking the public to continue their cooperation with security agencies in the campaign against terrorists in the state.