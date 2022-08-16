Advertisement

Reebok-Owner ABG Agrees To Buy Fashion Group Ted Baker

Channels Television  
Updated August 16, 2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 10, 2019 a customer carries a Ted Baker-branded shopping bag after leaving a store in London. – The British clothing chain Ted Baker has accepted a 211 million pound takeover offer from the American Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of the sportswear brands Reebok and Juicy Couture in particular, according to a press release on August 16, 2022. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

 

 

 

Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of sports clothes marque Reebok and leisure wear maker Juicy Couture, has agreed to buy struggling British fashion group Ted Baker, the pair announced Tuesday.

ABG has struck a deal to buy the 35-year-old company for £211 million ($254 million).

Like other bricks-and-mortar businesses, Ted Baker has struggled in the face of fierce online competition before and during the Covid pandemic.

“Ted Baker is a highly regarded, uniquely British brand whose strong fashion credibility resonates with consumers around the world,” ABG chief executive Jamie Salter said in a statement.

“We are excited to build on the brand’s global foundation through a business model focused on licensing, wholesale, retail, digital and strategic marketing partnerships.”

Ted Baker shares surged 17 percent in London deals in a move that reflected the offer price.



More on Business

Five Major Chinese Firms To Delist From New York Stock Exchange

FG To Implement New Tariff Hike On Data, Calls

Buhari Reverses Approval Of Seplat Energy, Mobil Producing Oil Deal – Presidency

Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7bn In Tesla Stock

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV