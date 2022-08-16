Zamfara Restricts Motorcycles, Orders House Search To Flush Out Suspected Terrorists

As part of measures to contain the security challenges in Zamfara, Governor Bello Matawalle has ordered the restriction on motorcycle movement in communities on the outskirt of Gusau from 9 pm till dawn.

The governor gave the directive on Tuesday after an expanded Security Council meeting that lasted for more than eight hours.

In a statewide broadcast after the meeting, Matawalle ordered security operatives to begin a house-to-house search to flush out criminal elements in the 19 emirates of the state as the residents continue to live at the mercy of bandits.

He stated that motorcycle riders who refuse to stop for search and who move after the designated hours should be shot on sight as terrorists and bandits now use a lot of motorcycles.

“This measure is a part of government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state, as the government is concerned over the usage of hotels by terrorists and criminals to perpetrate their heinous activities in the state,” the governor said.

The measure, the governor explained, followed reports of the use of motorcycles by bandits and other criminal elements to commit crimes within the state capital and its environs.

He equally ordered hotel operators to scrutinise guests by means of a valid identification before accommodating them.

“Any hotelier found violating the new order will have his hotel shut down and face prosecution according to the law. The state government would not take it lightly with anyone found disturbing the peace and security of the people,” Matawalle said, reiterating the state government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of the people.

The Council directed security operatives, particularly military and police, to scale up efforts to fight bandits and other criminals in Zamfara.

Zamfara, just like other states in the North-West and North-Central, has been experiencing a series of attacks that have killed people, displaced many and kidnapped others for ransom.

Despite repeated assurances by several state governments and security agencies, the bandits have continued to launch attacks.

On Saturday, the terrorists abducted a woman identified as Fateema Muhammad Liman and her two children from their residence in Yarima Quarters, Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.