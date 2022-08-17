Buhari Swears-In New RMAFC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore-in the newly appointed Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu.

The new RMAFC chairman was administered an oath in the council chamber of the State House in Abuja just before the president presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

After the brief ceremony, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu told State House Correspondents that although the task ahead of him is daunting, he is certain that the commission will assist the Buhari led administration to block leakages, generate more revenue for the Federation and implement its constitutional responsibility.

As one of the 14 constitutional Commissions, the RMAFC chairman maintained that he will ensure that the commission’s independence is upheld as enshrined within the Constitution.

Those physically in attendance at the FEC meeting included, the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mungonu (rtd).

Others are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and Justice, Abubakar Malami; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Niger Delta, Umana Umana; Power, Abubakar Aliyu, that of Sports, Sunday Dare; Water Resources, Suliaman Adamu, Science and Technology, Olorunibe Mamora.

Also in attendance were the Ministers of Water Resources, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar, Aviation, Sirika, Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of State Education, Goodluck Opia.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo joined virtually. Also joining online were the Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other ministers.