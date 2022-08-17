Katsina Police Restate Resolve To End Insecurity, Decorate Promoted Officers

The Katsina State Police Command has restated its commitment to end banditry, kidnapping, and other related crimes in the northwestern state.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, disclosed this on Wednesday in a ceremony to decorate eight (8) senior police officers who were promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police at the Command Headquarters, Katsina.

CP Dabban, while thanking the public for cooperating in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping, urged them to continue to liaise with the police and other security agencies in that regard.

He equally reminded the newly promoted officers of their new status, noting that the higher the promotion, the hotter it becomes.

READ ALSO: Terrorists Killed, Others Injured As Police Repel Attack, Recover Rustled Animals

“We expect high responsibilities from you; you need to perform up to the expectations, especially in the ongoing onslaught against banditry, kidnapping, and other criminality,” the police boss added.

Those promoted include SP Ilyasu Ibrahim, SP Salmanu Dalhatu, SP Nura Salihu, SP Ibrahim Yusuf Malumfashi, SP Ado Magaji, SP Okoliko Agama; SP Demehim Adeniyi and SP Odelola Rotimi Williams.

A former Borno State governor, Retired Colonel Abdulmumini Aminu, was among the dignitaries at the event.