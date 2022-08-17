Kidnappers Abduct 10 In Kwara, Police Rescue Four

Ten persons have been kidnapped along Obbo-Ile/Osi road in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The victims were coming from Egbe, Kogi state in a commercial Hummer bus with Registration No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA, on Monday night before the gunmen ambushed and abducted them.

The gunmen were said to have taken over the road with their guns and asked all the occupants on the bus to come down with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Buhari Appoints Retired Naval Officer As First Ever Counterterrorism Chief

It was gathered that the gunmen marched the victims into the bush and asked them to call their relatives for their freedom from captivity.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a statement on Tuesday.

He however claimed six were kidnapped, contrary to reports that the gunmen whisked away 10 passengers.

According to the police spokesman, the intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the six abductees who were rescued and are presently with the police.

“Information regarding the kidnap of six occupants of a Hummer bus Reg No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA between Obbo-Ile/Osi road by five armed hoodlums at about 2315hours of 15/8/2022 was received today 16/8/2022 at about 0730hrs,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the information, detachments of conventional policemen, Tactical teams, Vigilante and hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

“Consequently, the victims’ vehicle, loaded with foodstuffs was found abandoned, inside of which was recovered an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have now been rescued and presently with the police. The kidnappers who are believed to be in the bushes with the two remaining victims would soon be smoked out and arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc (+) wishes to assure the families of the yet-to-be-released victims, that no stone would be left unturned in rescuing the remaining victims still in the custody of the kidnappers .. He further advised commuters to avoid night journeys, especially on isolated roads.”