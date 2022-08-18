Buhari Visits Borno For World Humanitarian Day

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited Borno State as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to mark World Humanitarian Day.

This year’s World Humanitarian Day is scheduled to be marked on August 19/

In Borno, the President directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and its agencies to ensure unimpeded return of Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East.

He also virtually commissioned a 500-unit housing estate constructed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and 24-units of houses for primary teachers built by the Borno State Government.

See more photos from the trip below: