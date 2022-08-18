Advertisement

Buhari Visits Borno For World Humanitarian Day

Channels Television  
Updated August 18, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari visits Borno State for the 2022 World Humanitarian Day and Commissions some State Government Projects in Maiduguri on August 18, 2022. Bayo Omoboriowo/State House
President Muhammadu Buhari visits Borno State for the 2022 World Humanitarian Day and Commissions some State Government Projects in Maiduguri on August 18, 2022. Bayo Omoboriowo/State House

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited Borno State as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to mark World Humanitarian Day.

This year’s World Humanitarian Day is scheduled to be marked on August 19/

In Borno, the President directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and its agencies to ensure unimpeded return of Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East.

He also virtually commissioned a 500-unit housing estate constructed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and 24-units of houses for primary teachers built by the Borno State Government.

 

See more photos from the trip below:

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Borno State for the 2022 World Humanitarian Day and Commissions some State Government Projects in Maiduguri on August 18, 2022. Bayo Omoboriowo/State House

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Borno State for the 2022 World Humanitarian Day and Commissions some State Government Projects in Maiduguri on August 18, 2022. Bayo Omoboriowo/State House

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Borno State for the 2022 World Humanitarian Day and Commissions some State Government Projects in Maiduguri on August 18, 2022. Bayo Omoboriowo/State House

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Borno State for the 2022 World Humanitarian Day and Commissions some State Government Projects in Maiduguri on August 18, 2022. Bayo Omoboriowo/State House



