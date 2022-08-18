Advertisement

Nadal Loss At Cincinnati Secures Medvedev’s No. 1 Status

Channels Television  
Updated August 18, 2022
MASON, OHIO – AUGUST 17: Rafael Nadal of Spain acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court after losing to Borna Coric of Croatia during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

 

Rafael Nadal’s disaster comeback match on Wednesday at the Cincinnati Masters leaves the Spaniard lagging in the chase for the top ATP ranking.

Nadal was ambushed 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in his second-round start by Croat Borna Coric, ending his hopes of overtaking Daniil Medvedev for the world number one rankings.

Top seed Medvedev, who plays on Thursday for a quarter-final spot against Denis Shapovalov, can tighten his grip on his current top position heading into the US Open.

Third-ranked Nadal was rocked by his loss after six weeks away as he healed an abdominal muscle injury that forced his withdrawal from a Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

 

MASON, OHIO – AUGUST 17: Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) and Borna Coric of Croatia shake hands after Coric won their match 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 during the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. Dylan Buell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Now Nadal goes into the US Open, which begins on August 29 in New York, with only one summer hardcourt match.

“In terms of New York, it’s a Grand Slam, a different kind of tournament,” Nadal said.

“I was only able to play two sets before this match in the last 40 days.

“I know that to gain condition. I will have to (be) on the tour practicing with the guys (other players).”

The 36-year-old Spaniard with 22 Grand Slam titles said he hopes to feed off fan energy at the US Open, where Nadal won titles in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

“There is an energy the crowd gives me in New York. It’s a very special place for me,” Nadal said.

“I’ve had unforgettable moments there and I’m going to try my very best every single day to be ready for that.”

 

 

MASON, OHIO – AUGUST 17: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during his match against Borna Coric of Croatia during the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. Dylan Buell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)


