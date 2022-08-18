Presidency 2023: Bode George Must Learn To Respect Tinubu, Says Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode says the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s national vice chairman, Bode George must at this moment in Nigeria’s political history, learn to respect the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

George in an interview on Wednesday had lampooned Tinubu and the ruling party over the state of affairs within the nation, saying the nation cannot be entrusted to the former governor of Lagos State, who mismanaged resources when he was at the helm of affairs.

Reacting to the the PDP chieftain’s statement, Chief Fani-Kayode said it is disheartening to see such an elder statesman make flagrant statements of this nature, especially against a political opponent who has for many years showed that he is a force to reckon with in Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Fani-Kayode accused Chief George of holding personal grudges against Tinubu.

READ ALSO: Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Christians Shouldn’t Fear, Nigeria Can’t Be Islamized, Says Fani-Kayode

“Bode George is having personal issues with Bola Tinubu, it is very clear first of all that Chief Bode George has some kind of personal axe to grind with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“And for me, it is really tragic, seeing an elders statesman and somebody I have immense respect for to stand on TV or sit on television and begin to use words like clown and others against a man that has been a contemporary of his over the years.

“They may have political differences but to bring such personal animosity into a political arena is something that gives me deep concern.

“I think he is obsessed, I think he is virtually delusional. I think that his hatred for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has beclouded his judgement.

“I think, frankly speaking, there is nothing that Asiwaju can ever do to appeal or please people like Chief Bode George.

“He has made up his mind that Asiwaju is a demon. He has made up his mind that he will never support him. He’s made up his mind that he will demonise him for the rest of his life and that’s okay because it really doesn’t matter to us,” Fani-Kayode asserted.

He further stated that the most important thing for the APC is what the electorates think and what they will do, not the delusions and obsessions of Chief Bode George regarding the party and its presidential candidate.