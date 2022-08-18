Troops Clear Camp Of Notorious Bandit Lawal Kwalba In Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity involved in the ongoing military operation in Kaduna state have destroyed a camp belonging to a notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba located inside a forest at Rafin Dawa in Chikun local government area of the state.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the troops conducted a patrol to the location following actionable intelligence.

He said that the troops after clearing the camp, recovered some batteries and 27 bags of fertilizer, suspected to be used by the bandits for manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), considering their close alliance with Boko Haram terrorists.

Furthermore, one motorcycle and two mobile phones were recovered as the bandits took to their heels before the troops’ arrival.

The troops, according to Aruwan, extended the search a short distance from the camp, and made some arrests, while investigations are ongoing on the intercepted suspects.

See photos from the clearance below: