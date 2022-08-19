ASUU Strike: Nigerian Elites Are Toying With Our Future – Gov Yahaya Bello

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello is of the opinion that the strike involving members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lingered on because the Nigerian elites are toying with the future of the country.

Bello disclosed this on Friday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The governor who said he has been closely monitoring the protracted face-off between ASUU and the Federal Government, said it is sad that the nation’s tomorrow is not being taken seriously.

READ ALSO: 2023: Nigerians Will Be Happy About Tinubu, Shettima Combo – Yahaya Bello

When asked who are those toying with the country’s future, “Nigeria’s elites,” Governor Bello replied emphatically, adding that “elite cuts across board – both those in government and ASUU themselves.”

Governor Bello argued that if all involved are serious about the nation’s progress, then the ASUU issue would have been resolved within the twinkling of an eye.

While stating that his heart goes out to Nigerian students and their parents, the governor asserted that its not all for the Federal Government alone to handle, and as such, Nigerians must stop playing politics with the future of the country.

According to him, those who have been given the responsibility to fix the ASUU issue have not shown sufficient good fate.

While pointing out that the government must be decisive in dealing with the now malignant matter, the governor said the leadership of ASUU must also show good fate in solving the problem by looking deep at the human impact of their actions.