PDP Crisis: Atiku’s Delegation Meets Wike In Port Harcourt

A delegation from Atiku Abubakar on Friday met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

The meeting held behind closed doors at Wike’s private residence.

It is believed to be part of efforts to reconcile the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate and Wike.

Representatives from Atiku’s camp comprised the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Hon. Adamu Waziri and former Ondo governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

Those on Governor Wike’s team were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Wike had lost the party’s presidential primaries to Atiku in May and was also passed over for the position of Vice Presidential candidate.

The Rivers Governor has accused Atiku of cooking up lies to tarnish his image and, although he has vowed to remain in the PDP, he has been seen meeting with politicians from the All Progressives Congress and the Labour party.