VIDEO: Reps Query $33m Monthly Payment For Electricity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Friday queried a contract between the Federal Government and an investor, leading to the payment of $33 million monthly to the Azura power station located in Edo State.

The lawmakers were concerned that the details of the agreement are shady and questioned why the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company would sign such an agreement without the approval of the Federal Executive Council.