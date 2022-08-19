Advertisement

VIDEO: Reps Query $33m Monthly Payment For Electricity

Channels Television  
Updated August 19, 2022

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Friday queried a contract between the Federal Government and an investor, leading to the payment of $33 million monthly to the Azura power station located in Edo State.

The lawmakers were concerned that the details of the agreement are shady and questioned why the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company would sign such an agreement without the approval of the Federal Executive Council.



More on Local

NBC’s Revocation Of Broadcast Stations Licences Is Hasty- NUJ

Police Storm Agba Jalingo’s Lagos Residence

Civil Service Is Not Dumping Ground For Job Seekers, Says Buhari

ASUU Strike: Nigerian Elites Are Toying With Our Future – Gov Yahaya Bello

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV