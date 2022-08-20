2023: Youths Stage Solidarity Rally For Peter Obi In Imo

Hundreds of youths in Imo state on Saturday staged a solidarity rally in support of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The youths took to the streets of Owerri, carrying banners and chanting songs amid heavy traffic.

According to some youths who spoke to Channels Television, there is no better qualified candidate in 2023 than Obi.

Since leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and clinching the presidential ticket of the Labour Party, support for Mr Obi has grown, especially on social media.