Police Raid Terrorists’ Hideout In Katsina, Neutralise One Terrorist, Arrest Informant

One terrorist has been killed and an informant arrested after police raided a hideout for criminals in Katsina State.

A ring leader identified as Sule Dawa is said to have escaped with gunshot wounds following the raid which took place at Mai-Zuma Village in Danja Local Government Area of the State.

During the incursion, several weapons along with two motorcycles and illicit substances suspected to be Indian hemp belonging to the terrorists, were recovered.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Islamic Scholar In Yobe

Other things recovered include: one locally fabricated gun, military camouflage uniform, machetes and daggers, one hundred (100) bottles and a gallon of Spirit, two boxer motorcycles, three (3) car batteries, one sewing machine, a roll of cable wire and two cooking gas cylinders.

Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah in a statement issued on Sunday, said the command on Saturday evening, received a credible report that terrorists were sighted in a black spot at Maizuma village.

SP Isah disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer of Danja Local Government Area led a team of policemen to the area and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel as a result of which the team repelled the terrorists.

According to him, the command is making efforts to arrest the gang leader and other members of the syndicate who might have escaped during the assault.

In his reaction to the development, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda appreciated the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists and directed them to sustain the tempo until all forms of crime and criminality are dealt with.

CP Dauda further urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing campaign against terrorism in the state.