Army Vows To Investigate As Police Arrest ‘Two Soldiers’ Over Murder Of Islamic Cleric

The army has said it will investigate after two soldiers were reportedly arrested over the murder of an Islamic cleric in Yobe State, Sheikh Goni Gashua.

According to a statement signed by army spokesperson Kennedy Anyanwu, the army is already in touch with the Yobe State Police Command to unravel the identity of the “suspected soldiers.”

“Additionally, the Sector has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

“This incident is highly regrettable given the Sectors disposition and zero tolerance on violation of Code of Conduct and Rules of engagement for troops.

“Consequently, the Sector wishes to commiserate with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State and promise that justice would be served accordingly.”

Gashua murder

Channels Television had reported the killing of Sheikh Goni Aisami-Gashua on Saturday.

The cleric was said to be travelling from Gashua to Kano when he was followed in a bus by the attackers.

Some Gashua residents told Channels Television that the incident happened around 10am at Jajimaji, a distance of less than 30 kilometers away from Gashua, the hometown of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in a telephone conversation with our correspondent said suspects wielding AK-47 rifles had been arrested and were in police custody.

Gashua has been one of the most peaceful communities in the state, even at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.