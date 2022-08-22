Buhari Has Done His Best, Everybody’s Best Is Different – Isa Yuguda

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari has done his best in steering the affairs of the nation despite serious security and economic concerns.

Mr Yuguda, also a former Minister of Aviation, made the comment on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

“Mr President has done his best,” he said. “Everybody’s best is different. So I can say the President has done his best.

“And he has appointed actors to assist him to manage the country – they are also doing their best. It all depends on somebody’s assessments. As far as I’m concerned, the President has done his best.”

When pressed on his comments, Mr Yuguda admitted that the statistics on Nigerian security and economy were “a little bit depressing” but insisted it wasn’t the President’s fault.

“Any rational Nigerian will know that it could not have been any better no matter who was there on the driving seat,” he said.

“Most of these things that are happening to us are historical.

“If you are coming from an environment where the foundation has been distorted then what you reap is what you sow.

“Security, for instance, is a historical thing. it didn’t start with Buhari’s government. It started in 2008, 2009.”

Mr Yuguda argued that security challenges cannot be associated with the President.

“Yes, he is the overall head, but if you see something going wrong in terms of security, you hold the Governor responsible,” he said. “You (Governor) are sworn in to protect life and property because you own the land.

“The President does not have land, so you don’t expect the President to secure your land.”