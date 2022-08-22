Advertisement

Police Dismiss Constable Recruitment Report

Channels Television  
Updated August 22, 2022
The crest of the Nigeria Police Force is seen on a police officer’s uniform. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

 

Police authorities have dismissed reports that it has started recruitment of Constables into their rank.

Force Spokesman Muyima issued the disclaimer in a statement on Monday in which he distanced the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from the report.

READ ALSO: Police Dismiss Video Of Protest By Constabularies In Kwara

“The Police similarly states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police recruitment process, and should be disregarded in its entirety. The website to which the publication refers intending candidates – http://www.recruitment.psc.gov.ng – is not associated with the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement added.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby calls on all stakeholders and intending applicants to discountenance the information in both the newspaper and on the portal as the website is not the official portal for Police Constables recruitment.

“The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.”



More on Local

Those Saying I Installed Buhari Talking Rubbish – Soyinka

Buhari Congratulates Nigeria’s Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, On Winning AFS Award In US

What Nigeria Must Do For Greater Economy – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar Attend NBA Conference In Lagos

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV