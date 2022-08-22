Police Dismiss Constable Recruitment Report

Police authorities have dismissed reports that it has started recruitment of Constables into their rank.

Force Spokesman Muyima issued the disclaimer in a statement on Monday in which he distanced the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from the report.

“The Police similarly states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police recruitment process, and should be disregarded in its entirety. The website to which the publication refers intending candidates – http://www.recruitment.psc.gov.ng – is not associated with the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement added.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby calls on all stakeholders and intending applicants to discountenance the information in both the newspaper and on the portal as the website is not the official portal for Police Constables recruitment.

“The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.”