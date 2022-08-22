Advertisement

Two Children Die As Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Updated August 22, 2022
This photo shows debris after a building collapsed in Lagos on August 21, 2022.
At least two children have died after another building collapsed in on Adeleye street, Ladilak in the Bariga area of Lagos on Sunday.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, three adult males also sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The Agency activated its response to the above incident and upon arrival at the incident scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a two-storey building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms,” a statement signed by LASEMA chief, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

“Unfortunately 2 children died from the impact. 3 adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The Agency’s response team alongside Lagos State Fire and LASBCA are responders at the incident scene.”



