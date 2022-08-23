Court Convicts Man Destroying PDP Billboard In Benue

A Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs Kadoon Gbasha in Makurdi the Benue State capital, has convicted a 30-year-old man, Mister Ternenge Peter living within the Wurukum axis Makurdi to one month community service for destroying a billboard belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party, mounted at Wurukum roundabout.

The trial Magistrate Mrs Gbasha sentenced him to one month community service which if defaulted would lead to his being sentenced to jail for a period of two months.

Ms Gbasha further stated that the community service will be carried out at the court premises for 30 working days from 9am to 2pm each day under strict supervision.

She warned youths in the state to deist from the habit of alcoholism and mischief and engage themselves in useful ventures to secure their future.

Earlier, the prosecuting police officer, Inspector Kuegh Abugh told the court that the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, in company of the Chairman, Task Force on Illegal Motor Parks, Bobby Uper, had arrested the convict and took him to the State Criminal Investigation Department(Cid) in Makurdi , while destroying PDP campaign billboard at Wurukum Roundabout.

The prosecutor stated that when the convict saw some youths coming to the scene of the crime, he started running but was arrested.

When the case came up, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge and explained that he committed the offence under the influence of alcohol after being instructed by an official of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which he didn’t mention the name.

He begged the court to forgive him, saying his wife left him with a two-year-old baby girl to cater for.