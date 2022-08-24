FG: It Will Be Insensitive To Recommence Abuja-Kaduna Train Operations Now

The federal government has stated that it cannot recommence the Abuja-Kaduna train services for now because it will be insensitive to the plight of families whose loved ones are still in captivity.

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo told state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house.

The transport minister who was addressing questions on the suspension of the service following the March 2022 train attack, noted that the government is still investigating the right type of surveillance equipment to procure in order to effectively monitor the tracks along the Abuja Kaduna route, as well as concessioning it in a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Wary about the huge cost involved, the Minister tentatively gives one month within which it will report back progress made in this respect.

Meanwhile the Federal executive council approved 1.49 billion naira for the repair works to be carried out at the Nigerian Railway Corporation.