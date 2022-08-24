Advertisement

FG: It Will Be Insensitive To Recommence Abuja-Kaduna Train Operations Now

Channels Television  
Updated August 24, 2022

 

The federal government has stated that it cannot recommence the Abuja-Kaduna train services for now because it will be insensitive to the plight of families whose loved ones are still in captivity.

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo told state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house.

The transport minister who was addressing questions on the suspension of the service following the March 2022 train attack, noted that the government is still investigating the right type of surveillance equipment to procure in order to effectively monitor the tracks along the Abuja Kaduna route, as well as concessioning it in a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Wary about the huge cost involved, the Minister tentatively gives one month within which it will report back progress made in this respect.

Meanwhile the Federal executive council approved 1.49 billion naira for the repair works to be carried out at the Nigerian Railway Corporation.



More on Headlines

Wike Has No Monopoly Over Rivers, Says Sule Lamido As PDP Crisis Deepens

Osinbajo Attends FEC Meeting Physically For The First Time Since Surgery

What Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Told Peter Obi –Adebanjo

2023: Tinubu Reportedly Meets With Wike In London

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV