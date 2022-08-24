Lamido Cracking The Wall Of Unity In PDP, Wike’s Camp Fires Back

The Special Assistant on Media to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Kelvin Ebiri has responded to comments made by the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, that Wike has no monopoly over the Rivers electorate and that the governor would become politically irrelevant at the end of his tenure.

Lamido’s statement on Channels flagship programme, Politics Today on Tuesday, comes amid the deepening crisis in the PDP between the Presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike.

In his response, Mr. Ebiri described the remarks by the former Jigawa State Governor as disgusting and disdainful.

He said while Sule Lamido has the right to his personal opinion, he lacks the right to malign Governor Wike, whose immense contributions to the sustenance of the Peoples Democratic Party is not in dispute.

Mr. Ebiri said he feels disappointed that the former Governor of Jigawa would make such an appalling comment when efforts are on to resolve the issues rocking the PDP.

Below is the full statement by Governor Wike’s aide.