Muhammad Nakudu Clinches APC Senatorial Ticket For Jigawa South

The Senator representing Jigawa southwest Alhaji Mohammad Sabo Nakudu has once again clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) South West senatorial ticket.

The chairman of the election committee Alhaji Umar Shehu declared Mr. Sabo the winner of the primary election conducted at the Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse the Jigawa State capital.

According to him, Mr. Sabo who ran unopposed polled 375 votes out of the 375 casts in the election.

“Senator Sabo Muhammad is declared the winner of the election with 375 votes.” Mr. Umar said.

The bye primary election is coming following the death of Alhaji Tijjani Ibrahim who was the initial candidate for the southwest senatorial seat.

Mr. Mohammed is a former member of the House of Representatives, first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015.

RELATED:

I Don’t Care If President, VP Are Of Same Religion – Soyinka

Tinubu Govt Will Replicate Borno, Lagos ‘Wonders’ In Nigeria – Shettima

What Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Told Peter Obi –Adebanjo

A member of the APC, Mr. Mohammed was elected to the Senate to represent Jigawa South-West Senatorial District in 2015. He won re-election to the upper legislative chamber in 2019.

He was accused by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) in a report that the senator cornered a contract for the supplies of water rigs to his constituency.

It said the senator awarded the contracts for the construction of hand-pump boreholes and supplies of water pumps, motorcycles, and two Toyota Hilux trucks in Jigawa South West Senatorial District to Schramm Global Services Ltd, a company owned and operated by two of his siblings.

The two trucks, the ICPC report adds, “procured as constituency projects since 2016” would later be discovered and recovered from the contractor “who is also a younger brother of the sponsor”.