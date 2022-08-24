Nollywood Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Joins Labour Party, Backs Obi’s Candidacy

Nollywood star Kenneth Okonkwo has joined the Labour Party (LP), weeks after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party’s same-faith presidential ticket.

The actor, who disclosed this on his social media handle Wednesday, also called on Nigerians to back the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in next year’s poll.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be welcomed into the Labour Party on the 23rd of August, 2022, at the Supreme God House, Apo, Abuja, by the entire executive of the FCT Labour Party, representing the National Executive of the Party,” the actor began in a lengthy note on Instagram.

“I feel loved and cherished by the visit of these distinguished officials of this people-centric party to our Chambers which culminated in my officially joining the Labour Party as a member.

“This will enable me to assist in my own humble way to the enthronement of His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 for the good governance of our dear country which is so blessed by God but has been so battered by bad leaders.”

He also thanked the Dynamics Ambassadors for Peter Obi (DAPO) – a group that he is their national spokesperson – for making his membership of the party a reality.

“I enjoin all citizens of Nigeria to join in this movement for the actualization of this divine mandate of Peter Obi come 2023,” he wrote on the social media platform alongside a photo of him being welcomed into the party.