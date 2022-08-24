One Killed, Many Injured As Two Communities Clash In Taraba

One person has been reportedly killed following a disagreement between two communities during a football match in Nukkai, within Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Several others were said to have also been injured, with some receiving treatment at various health facilities in the area.

Police spokesman in the state, Abdullahi Usman, while confirming the incident to Channels Television, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ardo-kola local council was not also spared as he was pelted with stones which led to the breaking of his head as well as other officers when they made efforts to restore peace.

According to Mr Usman. the DPO’s vehicle was also vandalized, with his revolving light and windscreen shattered in the attack.

”This incident started at a football pitch behind the Taraba State Polytechnic, where a disagreement ensued and one of the footballers was killed.

”For peace to reign, the Divisional Police Officer of Ardo-kola local council moved in with his men to ensure safety of lives and property as the other community members identified the killer of their brother and tried to revenge.

”In an attempt to get elders of the two communities to talk to their youths, the youths started pelting stones at the police van and in the process, his head got broken, windscreen and resolver light damaged.

” He and his men are currently receiving treatment at the police clinic in Jalingo. For me, it is a case of two brothers who speak same language (Kona) but live in different settlements,” the police spokesman explained.

He noted that arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident has been fully launched.