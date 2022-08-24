Advertisement

Pope Appeals For Peace To ‘Beloved’ Ukraine On Independence Day

Channels Television  
Updated August 24, 2022
Pope Francis looks down during a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022. – Pope Francis ended his six-day trip to Canada on July 29, 2022 as he began with a historic apology for the harm done to the country’s indigenous people, again expressing his “outrage and shame” to Inuit in the Arctic. (Photo by GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Pope Francis renewed calls for peace Wednesday “for the beloved Ukrainian people” on the war-torn country’s Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion.

Following his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Francis directed his address to “the beloved Ukrainian people who for six months today have been suffering the horror of war,” while warning of the risk of nuclear catastrophe in the region.

“I hope that concrete steps will be taken to put an end to the war and to avert the risk of a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia,” he said, referring to the Russian-controlled nuclear plant in southern Ukraine — Europe’s largest – that has been the target of military strikes, blamed by each side on the other.

The 85-year-old pope cited “so many innocents who are paying for madness” — whether prisoners, refugees, children or orphans — as the war drags on.

“I think of that poor girl who died because of a bomb under the seat of her car in Moscow,” added Francis, referring to Daria Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultranationalist intellectual allied with President Vladimir Putin, killed by a car bomb Saturday.

“Those who profit from war and the arms trade are criminals who kill humanity,” the pope said, while denouncing long-standing military conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Myanmar.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, Andriy Yurash, wrote on Twitter he was disappointed in Francis’ speech, saying the pontiff should not have put “aggressor and victim” in the same category.



More on World News

UK Police Appeal To Underworld After Girl, 9, Shot Dead

Lamborghini Has Already Sold All Its Cars Until 2024

Mexican Journalist Killed Hours After Posting About Disappeared Students

Trump Demands FBI-Seized Materials Get Independent Vetting

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV