2023: Wike, PDP Governors Will Work For Tinubu – Masari

A close associate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ibrahim Masari, have confirmed that he met with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and some Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party to strategise for victory in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking to BBC Hausa, Masari, who was a placeholder running mate to Tinubu, said the PDP Governors “will support APC to win the 2023 elections, especially Nyesom Wike.”

Some of the Governors reported to have met with Tinubu include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Ikpeazu Okezie of Abia State.

The meeting comes as the rift between Wike and presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar deepens.

Atiku is said to have flown to the United Kingdom, perhaps as parts of efforts to reconcile with Wike.