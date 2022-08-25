Arsenal Winger Pepe Joins Nice On Loan

Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe has been loaned from Premier League club Arsenal to Nice on a one-year deal, the French Riviera side said on Thursday.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in a blockbuster 80 million euros deal in August 2019 and has played 111 times for the Gunners.

There is no purchase clause in the loan deal and the 27-year-old may return to London next season.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Nico well in France with Nice next season,” Arsenal said.

“The winger notably ended his debut season being in the starting line-up for the 2020 FA Cup Final, setting up the winning goal in our 2-1 victory over Chelsea,” an Arsenal statement said.

Ambitious Nice, who are owned by Ineos petrochemical entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe, came fifth in Ligue 1 last season and have already added another ex-Gunner Aaron Ramsey as well as Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as they attempt to challenge Paris St-Germain’s stranglehold on French football.

AFP