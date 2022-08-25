Kenya Swears-In Record Seven Female Governors

Kenya on Thursday swore-in seven female governors after the country conducted its elections earlier in the month.

The women make up 45 of the recently-elected regional governors in the East African nation.

Reports indicate that over 20 female candidates had vied for the governorship posts. The governors were sworn in by judges appointed by Kenya’s first female Chief Justice Martha Koome.

“I commit to satisfactory service delivery, an all-inclusive government geared toward realizing remarkable milestones in good governance and development,” one of the new governors, Gladys Wanga, tweeted after her swearing-in.”God bless Kenya, God bless Homabay.”

Before now, three female governors were elected in 2017 and analysts believe there would be a push for the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule in the nation.

The seven newly-sworn in female governors in Kenya are:

1. Fatuma Achani – Kwale County

2. Susan Kihika- Nakuru County

3. Cecily Mbarire- Embu County

4. Kawira Mwangaza – Meru County

5. Wavinya Ndeti- Machakos County

6. Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga County

7. Gladys Wanga- Homa Bay County.