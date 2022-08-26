Advertisement

PHOTOS: Two Bodies Recovered From Collapsed Abuja Building

Channels Television  
Updated August 26, 2022
Rescue officials at work after a building collapsed in Abuja on August 26, 2022. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television

 

Two dead bodies have been recovered from the collapsed three-storey building collapsed in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

Two of them were trapped. Three others were also rescued from the rubble.

The building, which was under construction, collapsed at Hamza Abdullahi Street Off Gado Nasco Road.

Two persons have been confirmed dead from the incident. Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Rescue workers said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday. Those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Below are more photos from the incident: 



More on Local

Strike: KASU Tackles ASUU President For Calling State-Owned Varsities Quacks

Why I Wore Sneakers To NBA Conference – Shettima

NBC Temporarily Suspends Shutdown Of Indebted Broadcast Stations

Aggrieved APC Members Ask Govt, Party Leaders To Fulfil Promises

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV