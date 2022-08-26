PHOTOS: Two Bodies Recovered From Collapsed Abuja Building

Two dead bodies have been recovered from the collapsed three-storey building collapsed in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

Two of them were trapped. Three others were also rescued from the rubble.

The building, which was under construction, collapsed at Hamza Abdullahi Street Off Gado Nasco Road.

Rescue workers said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday. Those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Below are more photos from the incident: