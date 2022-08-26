Strike: KASU Tackles ASUU President For Calling State-Owned Varsities Quacks

The management of Kaduna State University has taken a swipe at the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, for referring to some state-owned varsities in the country, including KASU as quacks.

The ASUU President was said to have made the reference on Friday during an interview on national television.

However, reacting to the ASUU president’s comment, the management of Kaduna State University in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Adamu Bargo, alleged that such a statement by Osodeke is not actually aimed at a better educational system in Nigeria, but for personal and irresponsible aggrandisement.

According to Bargo, KASU resumed academic activities in good conscience and for the betterment of the students.

He stated that the resumption should not be a reason for the university to be insulted and stereotyped by the ASUU President.

Part of the statement reads: