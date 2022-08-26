Advertisement

Three-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated August 26, 2022
A rescue official looks on as an excavator clears the rubble after a building collapsed in Abuja on August 26, 2022.
A three-storey building has collapsed in Kubwa Satellite town, Abuja.

According to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The building, which was under construction, collapsed at Hamza Abdullahi Street Off Gado Nasco Road.

 

While some persons have been rescued with serious injuries and taken to the General Hospital, the number of casualties is yet unknown.

As of the time of this reporting, security agencies and National Emergency Management Agency officials were on ground trying to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

Rescue officials at work after a building collapsed in Abuja on August 26, 2022. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television
One Mr Emmanuel Omeke, who said he lives beside the building, claimed the collapsed building was initially a shopping mall but recently converted into residential apartments.

He suggested the addition of extra blocks to the structure may have led to the collapse.



