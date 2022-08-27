Amusan Finishes Second In Lusane Diamond League

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan on Friday finished second in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The world champion and world record holder was beaten to the first spot by Puerto Rica’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who ran a meet record of 12.34 seconds.

Amusan had to settle for silver with a time of 12.45 seconds while United States’ Tia Jones finished third with a personal best of 12:47 seconds.

The hurdles marked Amusan’s return to the track after she broke the world record in July by clocking 12.12 seconds in the semi-final of the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon before further extending the record when she won the final in 12.06 seconds.

She was also victorious at the Commonwealth Games where she also claimed the gold medal in 12.29 seconds.

The world champion had inspired Team Nigeria to a seventh place finish with 35 medals, 12 gold, nine silver, and 14 bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In 2021, Amusan became the first Nigerian to win the 2021 Diamond League final, clocking 12.42 seconds, ahead of Dutch Nadine Visser, who finished second with 12.51 seconds and Jamaican Megan Tapper who finished third with 12.55 seconds.

Amusan will not be at the Brussels Diamond League on September 2, but she is expected to be at the Diamond League final in Zurich on September 8.