How I Withdrew From Studying Veterinary Medicine For Law – New NBA President

INTRODUCTION

That I, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN is today, the 26th of August 2022,

standing before you as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA);

the prestigious association of the only noble profession, the largest, most vibrant

and most influential Bar on the continent of Africa, is simply a function of the

grace of God Almighty. To HIM ALONE be all the glory, the honour and the

praise.

Family background

My late parents, Lt. Maikyau Chonoko and Mrs. Titi Maikyau, had no formal

education. Had my father not joined the Army, my late sister, Amina Maikyau,

and I may not have gone to school. I can recall my father saying to me as he sent

me off to the School of Basic Studies, Zaria in 1984, “any day you go hungry,

come home, whatever we have we will share”. My mother, amongst other trades,

sold firewood to support my education and as an undergraduate, I helped to split

the firewood for sale. My late sister on her part, after her National Certificate of

Education (NCE) suspended further education and took up a teaching

appointment to support the family and my education. She only went back to

school to graduate in 1994 – four (4) years after my call to the Bar in 1990. My

father passed on the 28th of January 1989, while I was in my final year in ABU

Zaria; my sister passed on the 10th of January 2005 and my mother, on the 1

st of

December 2019.

It was as though they all came into the world just for me as I do not have a

recollection of anything they did for themselves, but from the time I could

recognise and recall events, I can only remember all they did to raise and support

this boy, Yakubu. They were selfless towards me as they individually and

collectively invested in me. My father did not witness my graduation and eventual

call to the Bar and my sister did not live to see me become a Senior Advocate of

Nigeria. Coincidentally, today is the 11th anniversary of my swearing in as Senor

Advocate of Nigeria, which only my mum was privileged to witness on the 26th

of August 2011. I pay special tribute to all of them for their love, sacrifices,

support, prayers and for a godly upbringing. I am sure that, to the glory of God,

they look from heaven, proud of their boy and grateful for the privilege of being

part of the journey that culminated in this inauguration ceremony.

My Education

I studied Physics, Chemistry and Biology in my A-level classes at the School of

Basic Studies, Zaria. Never in my wildest thoughts or imaginations did I

contemplate studying Law. I gained admission to study Veterinary Medicine at

the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. About three weeks into my

resumption in Veterinary Medicine, I was informed by my friend, Hassan

Danjuma, that he saw my name on the admissions list for the Faculty of Law. He

literally dragged me to the old Senate Building and pointed out my name on the

list. I saw it and was completely taken aback and unsuccessfully tried so hard to

convince Hassan that this was in fact news to me. I later confirmed that my name

was not only on the master list but also in the list at the Faculty of Law. Thereafter,

I travelled to Sokoto to consult with my big brother figure, Mr. J. S. Magaji of

blessed memory, who said to me, “if you can cope, Law is a more lucrative

course than Veterinary Medicine”. Upon return to Zaria, I withdrew from

Veterinary Medicine and re-registered as a law student with the encouragement

of the then Dean of Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Professor Daniel Saror, who

also promised to defer my admission to the following year, so that if I could not

cope with Law, I could return to continue with Veterinary Medicine.

I owe a debt of gratitude to Professor Daniel Saror, late Mr. J. S. Magaji and

late Senator Danladi Bamayi, my first employer and principal in chambers, with

whom I worked for almost 13 years. Senator Bamayi’s sense of duty, discipline,

honesty, respect for values, ethics, and standards helped in no small measure in

moulding me into who I am, as a legal practitioner, a husband and a father. I know

Professor Daniel Saror (who would have been here in person – he will be 81 in

October), the late Mr. J. S. Magaji and the late Senator Danladi Bamayi, are proud

of their advice and mentorship and are equally grateful to God to have had a hand

in what turned out to be the nurturing of the seed of greatness God deposited in

me.

That we are here today, is more than enough proof that I never went back to study

Veterinary Medicine. That I can rise to the peak of the profession of law, into

which I was admitted by sheer providence (for I did not apply to study Law; I still

do not know how my name appeared on that list), attain the rank of a Senior

Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and now the 31st President of the NBA, are all the

work of the Almighty. Is there any impossibility with God? Certainly NONE!

I give God Almighty, the Alpha and Omega, Omnipresent, Omniscience,

Omnipotent, the ONLY WISE ONE, the ONE in whom the essence of His

existence is in Himself, all the glory, honour and praise.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

I must recognise the contribution and support of my partners and colleagues at Y.

C. Maikyau and Co. This project afforded me the opportunity to see a side of

them that I probably may never have experienced. Their commitment, passion and sacrifices towards this aspiration, have been humbling. They have also

assured me that I do not have to worry about the office for the 2 years that I will

be steering the affairs of the Bar. My partners; Raphael Terfa, Nwabueze Obasiobi, Mohammed Adelodun; I am grateful for the support. I am also grateful to my

Associates and staff at the office for their tremendous support.

My campaign team was simply awesome. The Director General of the campaign,

Mr. Yemi Akangbe, who earned himself the aliases of “capacity”, “energy”,

“structural”, “intellectual”, “accommodating”, to mention just a few, drove the

process well. We saw the interplay of these attributes during the campaign. Mazi

Afam Osigwe SAN, “the Golden Boy”, was exceptional in his support; he

committed his time, resources and experience to support this aspiration. I am

grateful to my Nominators, Chief R. A. Lawal Rabana (my egbon) past NBA

General Secretary and Life Bencher and Mr. Aminu Sani Gadanya (the fine boy

from Kano), who found me worthy of nomination, for their trust and support. I

am grateful to my friend and call-mate, Sopriye Long Williams for deploying

his wealth of experience as Deputy Director General of the Campaign alongside

my younger brother, Paul Daudu. My profound gratitude goes to the rest of the

Campaign team: Murtala Kankiya; Sammie Somiari, SAN; Chinaecherem

Nwaubani; Laura Alakija; Aisha M. Hassan; Barbara Omosun; Olabamiji

Adeyeye; Rachael Osibu; Dressman Ebikebina; Auta Nyada; Henry

Barnabas; Yakubu Philemon; Isah Aliyu; Eva Amadi; Folarin Aluko; Hope

Anehmen; Jamiu Isiaka; Lere Fashola; Blessing Udofia-Poromon; Amaka

Uzuegbu; Ada Edozie; Adanma Isamade; Sameera Tabo; Godwin

Madubuko; Augustine N. Eseagwu; Nasir Salau; M. A. Magaji, SAN;

Adekunle Ojoh, SAN; all my friends and colleagues of the 1990 set of the

Nigerian Law School and a host of other friends and colleagues too numerous to

mention. I must however not fail to mention Mr. Kaka Lawan Shehu, the

Honourable Attorney General, Borno State for his unflinching support throughout

this election. Similarly, Yunus Ustaz, SAN; E. Y. Kura, SAN; Abdullahi

Yahaya, SAN; Abdul Mohammed, SAN; Chief (Mrs.) A. J. Offiah, SAN; Mr.

A. I. Ani, SAN; Offornze D. Amucheazi, SAN; Abdulwasiu Alfa; Zibril

Jimeta; Zibril S. Zibril (Chairman Bauchi), M. M. Maidoki, Haruna Yelma,

Hannatu Simon; Hajiya Altine; Mohammed Nuhu (Chairman Sokoto);

Lawan G. Hudu (Chairman Birnin Kebbi); M. T. Mohammed (Chairman

Kaduna); Usman Sule, SAN; Wada A. Wada, Ibrahim A. Nasarawa; Mal

Salisu; M. E. Osume; Zainab Bio and many others who were all very supportive

throughout the process. I am also grateful to our media, technical, publicity and

content creation teams – they worked tirelessly behind the scenes and drove our

campaign organization from the shadows – I am truly blessed to have had such a

formidable team behind me.

So many respected friends and senior colleagues took the time to offer their

personal endorsements of my candidacy. Words cannot convey the depth of my

gratitude or the value I ascribe to every one of these endorsements. Mama

Hairat Ade-Balogun, OON; Chief Anthony Mogboh, SAN; Anthony Mogboh, Jnr, SAN; President Paul Usoro, SAN; Mrs. Funke Adekoya, SAN;

Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Mallam Yusuf Ali, SAN; Mr. Adebayo

Adelodun SAN; Dr. Anthony Idigbe, SAN; Chief Paul Erokoro, SAN; J.S.

Okutepa, SAN; K. K. Eleja, SAN; Prof. Wahab Egewole, SAN; Ayuli

Jemide; Dr. Adekunle Ojo, SAN; Tobenna Erojikwe; Emeka Ozoani, SAN;

Tochukwu Maduka, SAN; Chukwuka Ikuazom, SAN; Abdul Mohammed,

SAN; Rafiu Kolawole; Mr. Dayo Idowu; Orji Agwu Uka; and a host of our

younger colleagues who flooded the airwaves with a barrage of their

endorsements which essentially translated into the victory we celebrate today.

Permit me again to extend my profound gratitude to:

(i) President Olumide Akpata for the privilege to serve under his

administration. This afforded me the opportunity to interact with members

of the National Executive Committee, with whom I enjoyed a wonderful

working relationship. I commend you again for the reformative leadership

you brought to the NBA, the laudable projects which my administration is

committed to build upon and for putting in place the process that led to the

successful hand over of the baton to my administration.

(ii) The ECNBA under the leadership of Mr. Richard Ayodele Akintunde

SAN for delivering free, fair and seamless elections culminating in the

emergence of this administration of the NBA.

(iii) Past Presidents of the NBA particularly Dame Priscilla Kuye, T. J. O.

Okpoko, SAN, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN,

His Excellency, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Chief O. C. J. Okocha,

SAN, Chief Bayo Ojoh, SAN, J. B. Daudu, SAN, Okey Wali, SAN,

Austin Alegeh, SAN, A. B. Mahmoud, SAN and Paul Usoro, SAN, for

leaving a legacy that we can build on.

(iv) Candidates who ran for one office or the other – In all our travels across the

country, we did not record any incident. We moved around, consulted,

campaigned, participated in the election in good health and witnessed the

election to the end. Regardless of the outcome of the elections, we should

be reminded there is no amount of money anyone could have paid to enjoy

God’s mercies and protection as we travelled. I will be calling on you to

work with us for the greater good of the legal profession in Nigeria; the

very reason we all got into the race in the first place.

A few weeks after the election and precisely on the 10th of August 2022, I received

shocking news of the deaths of two of our colleagues who were very close to me

and to many of you; Mr. Nasiru Dangiri, SAN and Mr. Ogaga Emoghwanre,

who was the Secretary of the NBA Welfare Committee which I chaired. Ogaga

was also the Publicity Secretary of NBA, Benin Branch and a Personal Assistant

to President Olumide Akpata. He contested for the office of National Publicity

Secretary but lost to Habeeb Lawal. He was gracious in defeat, reached out to the

winner and joined all of us in the celebrations that followed. These unfortunate

losses are stark reminders of the transience of life and the mercies of God in our

lives. May their souls and those of our other departed colleagues, rest in peace

and may the Almighty God comfort their families and the NBA, Amen.

It is on this note that I call upon my big brother Chief J. K. Gadzama, SAN,

OFR, MFR to continue to be gracious in accepting the result of this election. I

equally extend a hand of fellowship and invite him, to join hands with the current

administration to deliver on the mandate of the Nigerian Bar Association to its

members and the Nigerian public. I must appreciate the sportsmanship displayed

by the DG of JK-Gadzama Campaign Team. Chief C. P. Oli, who called to

congratulate me. I similarly thank my big brothers, Mr. K. T. Turaki, SAN and

Mr. Mela Nunghe, SAN, (both close associates of Chief J. K. Gadzama) who

individually called to congratulate me and pledged their continued support for the

Bar under my administration. I am particularly grateful to Mr. Jonathan Gunu

Taidi, past General Secretary of NBA, who ran for the office with us, but

promptly called to congratulate me and paid a personal visit to my office to

celebrate with us. I already have his commitment to work with this administration

in delivering the needed dividends to our members.

THE TASK AHEAD AND MY CALL TO MEMBERS OF THE LEGAL

PROFESSION.

I had in my manifesto identified “service to the cause of justice”, as our primary

call as lawyers. The discharge of this duty will naturally lead to the socioeconomic and political change we desire in Nigeria; engender the recovery,

reformation and repositioning we need as a nation; improve the productivity,

prosperity and empowerment within the polity and guarantee the well-being of

the entire citizenry, lawyers inclusive.

We must not lose sight of the fact that the prosperity of the members of the legal

profession cannot be isolated from that of the larger society. To this end, it is the

responsibility of all members of the legal profession, individually and

collectively, to provide the desired leadership to the nation. To achieve this, the

Bar must earn the respect and confidence of the public and this can only be

secured by a Bar that conducts itself professionally with honor, respect, dignity

and integrity. This responsibility of the Bar to the Nation was underscored in the

quote attributed to Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, where he said that “the respect in

which the bar in any country is held is the best indicator of the freedom in that

country”. Conversely, the absence of freedom in a country is the best indicator

of either the complete absence of the Bar or the lack of respect for the Bar in that

country.

Consequently, distinguished colleagues, in taking on the task ahead, I call on all

members of the legal profession to do whatever we are lawfully permitted to do

to command respect as a Bar, because therein lies the freedom this country yearns for. To this end, service to the person of justice must be our primary motivation in the discharge of our responsibilities as members of the legal

profession wherever we may find ourselves; on the Bench, the Bar (official or

private), public service, private businesses, in our places of worship, or whatever

endeavour we may be engaged in. It is my firm belief that with the quality and

diversity of our members, many of whom populate constitutional/statutory

bodies, the legal profession is properly positioned to provide the leadership that

can turn around the fortunes of this nation for the better. Thus, the discharge of

the functions of these statutory bodies must be motivated solely by the need to

attain justice. I therefore call on our members in whatever capacity you currently

serve, to awaken to our responsibilities as socio-economic change agents, to put

our hands on the plough with our eyes fixed on the goal to deliver justice to the

Nigerian people and cultivate the greatness of this Nation under God.

STATE OF THE NATION

The Nigerian state is passing through perilous times. The insecurity in the nation

has reached an all-time high; no longer are we dealing with insecurity on the

fringes of the Nigerian territory, as nearly all parts of the country have

experienced and/or are experiencing one form of security breach or the other.

Attacks on military formations and killing of security personnel are now regular

occurrence. The Abuja-Kaduna train attack; the closure of Kaduna International

Airport due to security concerns; killing of innocent worshippers in Owo, Ondo

State; the rampaging activities of Boko Haram, terrorists, bandits, et al in the

Northern parts of Nigeria; kidnappings and the activities of elements described

as unknown gun men in the South East; the jail breaks including the recent

incident at the Kuje Correctional Centre, FCT; the attacks on the suburbs of the

FCT, within a radius of not more than 50 kilometers to the seat of the President

and the Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; are to say the

least worrisome and distressing. The situation appears so overwhelming that it is

either that what is being done by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) is too

negligible to be noticed, or nothing is being done at all- many Nigerians believe

that the latter is the position)

There has not been any time in this country when Nigerians have looked more to

the Bar as they do now, for a way out of the rather bleak situation, and they are

certainly looking in the right direction. We are the ones who, by the privilege of

our training and expertise, are positioned to ask the right questions, interrogate

the system and call those saddled with the responsibility of providing security for

the lives and properties of Nigerians, to account for their stewardship. Permit me

to borrow from a biblical expression and to say that; just as the entire world is

eagerly waiting for the manifestation of the sons of God, so are Nigerians eagerly

waiting for the discharge of the leadership responsibility and interventions of

the members of the legal profession. We have what it takes to precipitate the

leadership that will bring the succour and freedom Nigerians deserve and we

cannot afford to shirk from that responsibility.

Let me emphasise this point in this way; Nigeria and Nigerians have been so

terrorised, traumatised and their psyche pauperised by our present-day realities.

The dignity of the lives of Nigerians have come under severe attack by these and

many factors. What is left of this country, which cannot be emasculated in my

humble view, is the voice of the legal profession; a voice that derives its life and

strength from the person of justice and which cannot be caged or killed. This

voice must speak against the terror in the land and the hardship that has taken

over the lives of our people. This is the charge that my administration undertakes

to spearhead.

That is why what we saw at the just concluded conference where some of our

colleagues broke into the Pavillion for the distribution of conference materials,

destroyed the booths and carted away bags and other valuables, was most

unfortunate, highly despicable and totally unacceptable. What the world saw on

social media is not a representation of who we are as members of the legal

profession. We remain proud of the nobility of the profession, and we are

committed to conducting ourselves in the best traditions of the Bar with candour,

honour, dignity, integrity, and professionalism. What we saw fell short of this and

we have a duty to deal with that shameful conduct.

I hereby immediately, subject to the approval of NEC, setup a committee to be

chaired by Mr. Wale Fapohunda, SAN, Attorney General of Ekiti State, to

investigate the incident and identify all those who participated in that disgraceful

act with the view to reporting them to the LPDC.

In the next couple of weeks and months, the NBA under my leadership will take

steps and set in motion processes that will seek to interrogate government’s

investments in the security of this nation and the utilization of these investments

if any, to ascertain the reason(s) for what clearly appears to be a failure of

National Security. Our apparently ill-equipped security personnel are continually

being sacrificed notwithstanding what is known to be their patriotism, uncommon

courage, military expertise, tact, zeal, gallantry and determination to defend the

Nigerian people, their properties and the territorial integrity of this Nation.

This engagement, which must be carried out expeditiously, is necessary to,

amongst other things, generate discussions that will provide Nigerians with

sufficient information to guide them in making their choice of persons to occupy

elective offices in the upcoming general elections. While the NBA shall hold the

current and past leaderships to account (bearing in mind that government is a

continuum), we must ensure that no one seeking elective office leverages on the

failures of this or any administration, to gain the sympathy of Nigerians.

Nigerians must be satisfied, given the concrete realities of our nation, with the

practical solutions that are being proposed to deal with the current security,

economic and political challenges. Consistent with our duty to the people, we

cannot allow the nation to be misled, as Abraham Lincoln once said: “let the

people know the truth and the country will be safe”.

In the interim, I hereby call on the Federal Government of Nigeria, to show

demonstrable commitment to the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians

across the country. A situation where the elite guards of the Commander-in-Chief

will come under such humiliating and fatal attack as was recently reported,

amongst other similar incidences and experiences of the Nigerian military, leaves

much to be desired. I will however commend the security personnel in the field

of operation for doing so much with apparently so little.

THE 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS

Besides the need to guarantee the security of the lives and properties of Nigerians

as they troop out to vote in the 2023 general elections, the ultimate outcome of

the election will largely depend on the interface between the Bench, the Bar and

the Political gladiators. As members of the Legal Profession, serving either on

the Bench or at the Bar, we owe Nigerians sincere and honest participation in the

process. We must do all that is legitimately within our abilities, motivated by the

desire to serve the course of justice, to ensure that the relevant laws and rules,

properly interpreted and applied, remain the guiding principles for our

involvement in the process.

While we shall stand with the Courts and do everything legal to protect the

integrity of the Bench against any form of intimidation by the political class, any

person or group of persons, we will not hesitate to call out and pursue disciplinary

action(s) against erring judicial officials. Similarly, members of the Bar who

misconduct themselves while participating in the resolution of electoral disputes

will face disciplinary action at the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee

(LPDC) and the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), where Senior

Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) are involved.

Our Association just conducted a fully online election of its national officers,

adjudged free, fair, transparent, credible and seamless. While about 62,000

members were verified and eligible to vote, 34,809 of our members voted in the

election. Eligible members cast their votes from across the world, from the

comfort of their homes, offices and on the go, using their computers, phones and

other electronic devices, while monitoring the progress in real-time. Members did

not have to congregate at any location to vote, thus, avoiding all the risks and

expenses associated with movements from one point to another and convergence

at any designated location.

I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the various

State Independent Electoral Commissions to emulate the NBA; to leverage on

technology in the conduct of future general elections with minimal or no exposure

of the electorate to insecurity, risks and other associated costs/expenses in the

process in addition to reducing of likelihood of electoral malpractice. I am

confident that, the insecurity situation will be contained and we shall regain

normalcy in the nation, notwithstanding, deployment of technology in all facets of our national life is not an option. It is the future of the world and we cannot be

left out of this future.

Finally on this point, the agitations in the polity as to the election processes;

choice of candidates and the extent of participation of the citizens in the political

space, have to my mind been largely fueled by what I see as the constitutional

limitation imposed on the Nigerian citizens by Section 221 of the Constitution of

the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). This section essentially

prohibits any association other than a political party from canvassing for votes

for any candidate. In this respect, relevant sections of the Constitution make

sponsorship by political parties a requirement for eligibility to contest for elective

offices in Nigeria. These provisions have made participation by all classes of

persons or groups in Nigeria impracticable no matter their qualification,

experience and ability to garner support across the nation. The teaming youths

and women of this Nation, who constitute over 70% of the voting population, are

limited in their choice of leaders.

My administration will assiduously embark on awareness campaigns to advocate

for the liberalisation of the political space through constitutional amendments to

provide for independent candidature. I am persuaded that this is one way through

which majority of Nigerians can elect leaders of their choice based on

competence and merit.

The present status quo, where political parties conduct primaries for the election

of candidates through processes that are apparently marred by all forms of

irregularities, not the least, the compromise of delegates to Party conventions,

leave Nigerians with no option but to elect their leaders at the general election,

from the product of those otherwise tainted primaries. This is totally

unacceptable. Consequently, the NBA under my leadership will partner with

relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that the process

of electing our leaders is not limited to the current flawed system. Where the

candidates emerge faulty and corrupt primaries, the subsequent general election

simply becomes a charade.

WELFARE OF LAWYERS

I have deliberately at the onset, dwelt on some of the burning national issues

because the NBA exists within the context of the Nigerian State, and we must

reckon with our responsibility towards the survival of the nation even as we look

after ourselves as an Association.

At this point however, I would like to reiterate my commitment to sustain and

build on the welfare schemes and programmes of the immediate past

administration. Like I said in my manifesto, I will sustain the National Health

Insurance Scheme for lawyers, while offering free subscription to the scheme to

an additional 1000 members in each year of my administration. The life assurance

policy will be reviewed with the view to increasing the benefits. Free stamp for

members who pay their Bar Practicing Fees (BPF) on or before 31st March each

year will be sustained. We will also improve upon the current savings by the

NBA. I commend the administration of President Olumide Akpata for saving 1.5

billion Naira- the first in the history of the NBA and I am committed to going on

with the proposed constitutional amendment intended to protect this fund which

is used to backstop the access to credit programme. I have already commenced

discussions with financial institutions and other development partners for access

to grants and professional development funds to boost and strengthen the access

to credit/finance programme.

As Chairman of NBA Welfare Committee, I had committed to work to the last

day of the past administration and would have continued to do so under a new

administration if called upon. As it turns out, thanks to you our members, I am

now to serve you at a slightly higher capacity. I therefore make the following

commitments:

1. Within the first 60 days of my administration, we will collate 1000 names

from the 125 Branches of the NBA for the purpose of the free NBA – NHIS

GIFSHIP programme as promised in my manifesto. 50% of this number

will be spread between our colleagues of 1 – 7 years post call. Not less than

100 will be drawn from of our physically challenged colleagues. The

remaining number will be distributed amongst members based on the

criteria to be decided.

2. In line with my campaign promise, the subscription for the 1000 members

already on-boarded for the NBA – NHIS GIFSHIP programme shall be

renewed at the anniversary of their initial subscription to the Scheme.

3. Conference fees:

a. Lawyers 1 – 5 years post-call will pay 50% less the fee paid this year

for the AGC on condition that such members are in good financial

standing and have recorded not less than 70% participation in the CLE

programme of the NBA. For avoidance of doubt this should come to

NGN 7, 500 (for early bird registration), NGN 20,000 (for regular

registration) and NGN 40,000 (for late registration). Similar provisions

will in due course be made for other category of lawyers as our financial

position improves. My administration views conferences and

particularly the AGC as knowledge sharing opportunities and our

younger colleagues must be encouraged to take advantage of every such

opportunity.

b. Colleagues who are physically challenged will be registered for the

conference free of charge, subject to participation in not less than 70%

of the CLE programmes.

c. Aged colleagues of 70 years and above will be registered for the AGC

free of charge unless they choose to pay. We must keep our older

colleagues close and continue to engage with them so as to tap from

their wealth of experience

LAWYERS’ REMUNERATION

To demonstrate my administration’s commitment to improving the remuneration

of lawyers, I will constitute a Remunerations Committee to, amongst other things,

implement the recommendations of the NBA Remuneration (White Paper)

Committee as contained in the white paper submitted and accepted by the

National Executive Council at its meeting in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the 9th of

June 2022. I shall also liaise with the Honourable Attorney General and Minister

for Justice for the purpose of setting up the Legal Practitioners Remuneration

Committee LPRC as provided for under Section 15 of the Legal Practitioners Act

2007, with the view to incorporating the recommendations of the committee as

part of the Order which the LPRC may issue under the power conferred on it to

make orders regulating the charges of legal practitioners. This is to secure

enforceability of the recommendations by the Committee.

I shall constitute a renumeration committee within 21 days from today subject to

the approval of NEC.

LAW OFFICERS, LEGAL AID OFFICERS AND LAWYERS IN PUBLIC

SERVICE

In my manifesto, I identified the need for members of the legal profession to be

positioned in strategic sectors and offices, as a way of using some of our best

resources to drive the affairs of the state and introduce a culture of excellence and

respect for the rule of law in public service.

During the campaigns, I had interactions with law officers, legal aid officers and

lawyers in law enforcement agencies and have come to the understanding that

one of the most effective ways to reform this nation is through these distinguished

members of the legal profession, whose utilitarian value to the society has clearly

not been fully acknowledged and appreciated. We shall engage with relevant

authorities and stakeholders to recognise and invest in these members of the legal

profession by developing their capacities and adequately compensating them for

their services, which is often at great personal risk. The improvement of their

salaries, and emolument and for proper grade level placement at the time of

employment will be negotiated.

IN-HOUSE COUNSEL AND LAWYERS IN BUSINESS

In-house Counsel’s role in promoting the rule of law is often overlooked,

downplayed or misunderstood. As the conscience of corporate Nigeria, I

recognise the need to protect, support and strengthen the voice of our members

who work in these roles and who by virtue of their office drive policy and uphold

the corporate integrity of the Nigerian business. This function is key to our overall

economic growth and advancement. Therefore, the NBA under my administration

will engage more actively with these members and look forward to working with

them improving their participation and interactions within the association and

providing whatever backbone support they will require from the NBA.

NBA EMPLOYMENT BUREAU

As I promised during the electioneering campaigns, my administration will

interface with Government Ministries, Departments, Agencies and parastatals

both at the Federal, State and Local Government Levels, Including the Armed

Forces, Police, Civil Defence, Immigration, Customs and other organizations, to

seek placements for our members. I shall constitute this Committee within 21

days from today subject to the approval of NEC. The Committee shall be the

NBA Employment Committee otherwise known as NBA Employment Bureau.

NBA LAW FIRM/INSTITUTIONAL MENTORSHIP PARTNERSHIP

My promise for law firm/institutional mentorship will remain foremost in the

agenda of my administration. In addition to the funding by the NBA and law

firms, the professional development financing expected from our interactions

with financial institutions will be deployed for the take-off of this programme.

This mentorship programme will equally serve as a means of preparing our

colleagues for employment and entrepreneurship as indicated above. I will within

21 days from today constitute a Law Firm/Institutional Mentorship Committee

which shall among other things, develop general policy and strategy for

engagement; develop the scope, duration and cycles of mentorship program;

develop the criteria for participation (for both law firms and interns); design of

program outline including such details as stipends, program expectations and

deliverable and the obligations of firms to the mentees and vice versa and the

supervisory role of the NBA.

CAPACITY BUILDING AND CONTINUING PROFESSIONAL

DEVELOPMENT

At the risk of sounding biased, I make bold to say that no nation develops without

a deliberate investment in its human capital, with special attention to the legal

professionals. There must, at the core of any meaningful development in any

nation, be a preponderance of purposeful and qualitative legal professionals who

will provide the legal frameworks borne out of a progressive mindset for the

implementation of the programmes and policies of government at all levels. This

will require a deliberate commitment to developing the legal profession’s human

capital needed to provide specialised services at different level of governance.

Nigeria currently has about 140, 000 lawyers on the Roll of which 1,500 were

recently admitted, thus adding to the growing number. Let me use this

opportunity to welcome our newest colleagues into the profession and to assure

you that, notwithstanding the challenges we face, the legal profession remains the

only noble profession and you should be proud of the privilege of being a part of

it. As the seniors offer to provide purposeful guidance and support for your

professional growth, I admonish you to make yourselves available to learn, work

hard and conduct yourselves according to the ethics of the profession.

My administration is committed to sustaining the capacity development drive of

the last administration. I am persuaded that for us to remain globally competitive

in this era of digital disruption, we must keep building our capacities in order to

deliver qualitative service that meets the present day demands. We will also seek

to close the knowledge gap between lawyers in major urban centers and lawyers

in sub-urban areas with a view to generally improving and standardizing the

quality of legal service delivery.

PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT AND DISCIPLINE

As noted earlier, the only voice which cannot be annihilated by any form of

terrorism, highhandedness or impunity is that of the Legal Profession. This voice

can only be heard and be impactful where, as members of the Legal profession,

we conduct ourselves professionally, honestly, with dignity and respect. This is

the only way we can elicit the confidence of the Nigerian Public as we step out

to discharge our responsibilities as agents of change. It is the preponderance of

the professionalism we exhibit in dealing with our clients, local or foreign, that

will help generate the required public confidence in us and restore the Bar to its

pride of place in the scheme of things within the country and beyond. To this end,

we must therefore get involved in regulating the conduct of our members and

bringing erring colleagues to book. My administration will continue with the

ongoing interactions between the NBA and the Body of Benchers (BoB) in

fashioning out the appropriate regulatory mechanism for the Legal Profession in

Nigeria. We will also ensure that the outcome of these interactions are properly

reflected in the proposed amendment of the Legal Practitioners Act (LPA)

submitted to the National Assembly and support the passage of the Bill into law.

While on this subject, let me speak on the recent development bordering on

alleged professional misconduct, involving the Law Firm of no less a personality

than our revered legal icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, OFR. The issue which

I suppose everyone here is familiar with, began with an email sent by Adekunbi

Ogunde, a partner in Wole Olanipekun & Co., to companies known as Sapiem S.

A. and Sapiem Contracting Nigeria Limited, clients of Mr. H. Odein Ajumogobia,

SAN, OFR. Arising from this, the NBA on 20th of July 2022 filed a complaint to

the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) against Adekunbi

Ogunde – No.: BB/LLPC/901/2022. On the basis of this complaint, President Mr.

Olumide Akpata, wrote a letter to Chief Wole Olanipekun, OFR, SAN, being the

Chairman, Body of Benchers, requesting him to recuse himself as the Chairman

of that August Body, on the premise that the petition against Adekunbi Ogunde

had requested the LPDC to “consider whether the partners of the Firm of Wole

Olanipikun& Co are not liable to be disciplined by this august body seeing that

the Respondent has the ostensible authority to act as a partner and indeed acted

for and on behalf of the said Firm”.

Apparently, in response to the request by the NBA, the Body of Benchers has

exonerated the partners of the law firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co. from

complicity in the alleged act of misconduct. In a letter dated 19th August, 2022,

addressed to Adelani Ajibade, Esq, of Wole Olanipekun & Co., the Body of

Benchers conveyed its decision on this issue “with regards to the Applicant’s

prayer to also consider whether the partners of the firm of Wole Olanipekun &

Co are not liable to be disciplined, I hold the humble view that since there is no

evidence to show that the Respondent indeed acted with the knowledge and

consent of the principal partners, especially with the partner’s express and

constant denial of the content of Exhibit 1 to the effect that the Respondent

acted without the authority or consent of the principal partners or the firm, I

cannot situate that angle of the Applicant’s prayer to both the act and the rules.

Accordingly, I see no merit in recommending further investigation against the

partners of the firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co. I so hold”.

My attention was also drawn to an action instituted at the High Court of the

Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; Suit No.: FCT/HC/CV/2571/2022 between

Lady (Barr.) ChidinmaUdebuani v. Body of Benchers & 7 Ors, seeking

Declaratory and Injunctive reliefs. Other than to restate these facts as above, I

know like everyone here, not to make any comments on the substance of both the

complaint before the LPDC and the pending Suit before the FCT High Court.

Suffice it however to say that my administration will not under any guise ignore,

overlook or sweep under the carpet, any alleged act of professional misconduct

brought to my attention against any member of the legal profession, not minding

his age at the Bar and status in the profession. I must add that, while the Rules of

Professional Conduct must be applied to all without any form of discrimination

whatsoever, the level of adherence/observance of the rules expected of lawyers

and the corresponding scrutiny on their conducts in cases of alleged breach of the

Rules is higher for Senior Lawyers.

It is important to emphasise that how these matters are eventually resolved by the

LPDC and the Court, will go a long way in determining the continued relevance

of the Bar, the confidence in which the Nigerian people will hold the legal

profession and the eventual freedom which Nigeria will or will not enjoy. Put

differently, the resolution of these matters one way or the other, will determine

whether members of the legal profession in Nigeria either individually or through

the instrumentality of the NBA, will be in position to provide the required

leadership for the recovery, reformation and repositioning of Nigeria, to bring

about the freedom we all need.

Finally, on this issue and subject however to the subsistence of the petition and

suit abovementioned, there are many voices that should have been heard but were

not heard specifically on this matter. In my humble view, given the important

critical nature of this issue to the continued relevance of the Bar as earlier noted,

the silence of these leading lights in the profession, who wield enormous amount

of influence not only amongst the members of the legal profession but also the

Nigerian public at large, is already hurting the profession and ditto the Nigerian

public. Let me add that it does not matter what their views are on the matter, they

simply owe the profession and the Nigerian public a duty to not only wade into

the matter, but also be seen to have done so. As I stated earlier, the ultimate

outcome will either make or mar the legal profession in Nigeria.

My administration shall therefore maintain a purposive approach to this issue

seeing that our responsibility transcends the interest of any individual or group of

persons. In a paper titled “Legal Practice as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria”

delivered at the induction programme organised by the Body of Senior Advocates

of Nigeria, in 2018, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, OFR referred to the statement

by Sir Christopher Sapara Williams on the role of a lawyer to his nation where he

said “the legal practitioner lives for the direction of his people and the

advancement of the cause of his county”. On the conduct of Senior Advocates

of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, had this to say: “We must bear in mind

that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is first and foremost a lawyer, subject to and

bound by the Rules of Professional Conduct for the Legal profession in Nigeria.

Therefore, he is under a duty, not only to scrupulously subscribe to all the rules

of professional ethics, in the profession, but also clinically comply with them.

Be that as it may, this time around, as a Senior Advocate, he is acting as a

leader, a role model, a mentor, an exemplar, a cynosure, a teacher, as well as a

shepherd. In effect, he is under a duty to lead by example.”

Flowing from above, there is no sacrifice too big for a lawyer to make in the

overall interest of the profession and the nation. My administration will lead the

awareness or re-awareness campaign to bring members of the legal profession to

this place of national responsibility.

INDEPENDENCE OF THE JUDICIARY

Our judges are firstly members of the Legal Profession thus, the quality of our

Bench is derived from the quality of the Bar. As Ministers in the Temple of

Justice, we at the Bar have the duty of advocating for the welfare of the Bench as

a way to guarantee the incorruptibility expected of this group of legal

professionals.

The fact that the salaries and allowances of judges and justices in Nigeria was last

reviewed in 2008, notwithstanding our concrete economic realities is the best

proof that there is, either a lack of understanding of the critical nature of the role

of judiciary in the development and stability of any nation (and the need for this

arm of government to be incorruptible) or there simply had been a deliberate effort to pauperise the judiciary in order to perpetuate impunity and corruption in

the land. Little wonder none of the Presidential Candidates who attended the

Opening Ceremony of the just concluded AGC on the 21st August, 2022, spared

any thoughts on Rule of Law and the Judiciary. If this is indicative of their scale

of priorities; the importance they accord to the rule of law and justice delivery,

we do have cause for serious concern. It would seem to me in their assessment,

the rule of law does not qualify as a top item on their agenda for good governance.

This, in my view, gives us cause for serious concern.

That an action, had to be filed in Court to compel government to look into and

improve the welfare of Judges and Justices, is all the reason why it will be safe to

infer that there is a deliberate ploy to emasculate and pauperise the Courts and by

so doing strangulate the course of justice in this nation. The Suit No

NIC/ABJ/142/2022 before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria between Chief

Sebastine Hon, SAN v. National Assembly & Ors., was determined on the 15th of

July, 2022. It would have been laughable if it were not pathetic, that a nation

which truly desires to develop or recover itself from the brinks of failure,

particularly in the face of our present-day realities, will allow for a matter of this

nature to be ventilated in Court.

The recent unprecedented complaint by Justices of the Supreme Court about the

lack of basic needs and support in the discharge of their constitutional duties is

the most ridiculous display of the neglect that the judiciary of this nation had been

subjected to over the years. This is further proof that no effort whatsoever is being

made towards redressing the situation. Notwithstanding, in a rare but not

surprising display of strength of character, the Supreme Court in Suit No.:

SC/655/2020 declared unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever,

Executive Order 10 which was meant to seemingly help uplift the welfare of

Judges and Justices. It held that “the President overstepped the limit of his

powers” and that “the country is run on the basis of the Rule of Law”.

Like I said earlier, looking after the welfare of the judiciary which is in a manner

incomparable to other arms of government must be the default mode for any

government that seeks development no matter how minimal. Implicit in such

default mode, is respect for the process of the administration of Justice, that will

ensure that persons who went through trials and are convicted, and after

unsuccessful appeals up to the Supreme Court must be allowed to serve the

consequences of their culpability as found by the courts. Not to let such convicts

off the hook in a manner that clearly undermines the judiciary and the

administration of justice, and which also contradicts the acclaimed fight against

corruption by the government. While I respect the constitutional powers of the

President to extend mercy to such convicts, such must be exercised judiciously

having regard to the need to build the right national mindset that will aid the

administration of justice. The apparent lack of respect for the decisions of our

courts is a direct function of the several decades of neglect of the judiciary as an

institution of government. The morale of the officers of the agencies of government who worked tirelessly in many cases under great risks to investigate,

collate evidence, prosecute these matters is dampened, leading to lackadaisical

attitude towards the efforts to fight the menaces that have bedevilled us as a

nation.

My administration will not only continue with the actions which seek essentially

to protect the dignity of the judiciary for the proper discharge of its constitutional

functions and duties, we will seek engagement with government and other

stakeholders in ensuring that immediate measures are taken to guarantee proper

remuneration for Judges and Justices in service and for their comfort upon

retirement. We will seek implementation of the reforms recommended at the

Justice Sector Summit held on 25th January 2022 as organised by the NBA and

the Justice Research Institute (JRI) in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer

Foundation, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the

Justice Reform Project (JRP).

On its own part, I implore the judiciary to make its accounting books open and

remain accountable to the Nigerian people for whom justice is being dispensed

by the courts.

INSTITUTIONAL AND GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

In line with my commitment to setting up and supporting a functional secretariat,

my administration will promptly constitute with the approval of the National

Executive Council (NEC) the Appointment and Renumeration Committee for the

appointment of the Executive Director, the recruitment of heads of departments

and other staff in accordance with section 11 of the NBA Constitution, 2015 (as

amended in 2021).

LEGAL EDUCATION REFORM

The current curriculum of legal education in Nigeria is out of touch with modern

realities. In order to fully exploit and unleash the potentials of lawyers as

catalysts for change, particularly the socio-economic and political transformation

of the nation, we need to look differently and more creatively into the training of

Nigerian legal workforce of the future. As promised in my manifesto, the starting

point for my administration will be to draw from the 2007 Funke Adekoya Report

on the Reform of Legal Education in Nigeria (commissioned by the NBA) and

the 2008 Funke Adekoya Report on the Reform of Legal Education in Nigeria

(Commissioned by the Council of Legal Education) together with other valuable

resources to develop an NBA legal education framework that will act as the

thought regulatory document for all discussions by the NBA on the subject. The

legal education framework policy will act as the guide document for all NBA

representatives on the Council of Legal Education.

Our administration will work with the Council of Legal Education (CLE), the

National Universities Commission (NUC) and Faculties of Law in Universities,

in fulfiling the provisions of the NBA Constitution with respect to the

Association’s role in the advancement of Legal Education in Nigeria. We will

work to develop and ensure the implementation of a legal education curriculum

that will cause the required transformation in the minds of the new breed of

lawyers, leading to the inevitable prosperity of the members of the profession and

the entire nation.

NBA SECTIONS AND FORA

Beyond providing a platform for professional and social advancement of the Bar,

the NBA Sections and Fora are veritable resource bases for policy

conceptualisation and formulation of public and private sector initiatives. As a

member of the NBA Section on Legal Practice (SLP), I have witnessed the

tremendous intellectual discourse and conversations at conferences and seminars

organised by the Sections. Similarly, the NBA Section on Public Interest and

Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has been vibrant in public interest advocacy

and litigation, whilst the NBA Section on Business Law (SBL) remains actively

involved in engendering the professional development of commercial lawyers.

In order to facilitate effective interactions between the NBA and these fora, as

well as support their respective investments in our colleagues, my administration

will offer office spaces to all fora to ensure physical presence at the NBA House

in Abuja.

RULE OF LAW AND THE ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE

I take it for granted that all lawyers know that the freedom in any society or

community is bench marked by the level of respect for the rule of law in that

Society. As such, the Nigerian Bar must be known for its transparency, integrity

and care for the Nigerian people, by speaking up boldly for the freedom of the

people of Nigeria. In recent times, the voice of the NBA has regained

considerable attention and respect; this tempo must be sustained if we are to

restore respect for the Bar. Our administration will therefore continue to promote

the rule of law, advocate for the protection of human rights; champion law

reforms and protect the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

ELECTORAL REFORMS

The NBA has come a long way in terms of the conduct of elections and the

electioneering process. It is remarkable to see how we transitioned from a

delegate system to universal suffrage. Even more remarkable is how we

transitioned from the traditional ballot process to electronic voting. In spite of

these improvements and having gone through the process myself, I find that it is

onerous and, in several regards, absolutely unsustainable. Our administration will

review the electoral guidelines to improve the electoral process, cut down on costs

incurred by candidates and the risks associated with frequent travels. I shall

within 21 days from today, set up an Electoral Reforms Committee subject to the

approval of NEC. This committee shall be chaired by Mr. E. Y. Kura, SAN.

CONCLUSION

I would like to conclude by saying that BOLD TRANSITONS; the chosen theme

for this year’s AGC is one that I find apposite.

This administration is nothing if not bold; bold in its election, constitution and

approach; bold in its aspirations and execution of its goals; bold in its

engagements and all the interactions that have led up to this moment. We have

made some bold declarations here today; we will boldly pursue and deliver them.

We will boldly confront all the issues that have bedevilled our profession and our

nation; from bad governance to insecurity, corruption and impunity; and to

dwindling national pride. We will join hands, speak truth to self (the NBA) and

to power, and where necessary commence actions and do whatever it takes to

change our trajectory and reverse our fortunes.

I therefore invite you, learned friends at the Bar to come on this journey with us,

to boldly confront the issues that have plagued our profession; tear down the walls

of division, raise up the fallen standards and jointly disavow every unethical,

unprofessional and sectional thought and action that has kept us from moving

forward and achieving our true potential.

We no longer have time to be mediocre, fearful or indecisive. We will, together,

take decisive, deliberate and calculated steps to move into the bold new world

that awaits us.

Ladies and gentlemen, the best is often saved for the last. I must at this juncture,

publicly express my profound gratitude to His Excellency the Governor of Kebbi

State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who turned out to be the brother I never

had. As Governor, he would travel to Zuru to visit my mum, spend time with her

in her small abode; make so many provisions for her particularly during festive

periods. My younger daughter who once saw the bundles of wrappers the

Governor brought for her grandmother, suggested that her grandmother could

open a shop to start selling wrappers. By the way you treated our mother, you

honoured me in ways that no one in public position had ever done. You severally

visited her in the hospital when she had a surgery about a year before she passed;

on the day of her demise, you immediately flew into Abuja from Kebbi after

leaving the previous day; you attended her funeral service and stood by her grave

when her body was committed to mother earth. I said all of these to say that I

acknowledge you today not as a Governor but as my older brother who is here to

represent the family, particularly our dear mother. At this point, I should

acknowledge my older sister, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who is standing

election for President-Elect of the Union for International Cancer Control

(UICC), the umbrella body for cancer organisations globally. I wish you success

and pray that the Almighty God will continue to guide you as you work for the

advancement of global health and wellbeing.

My Pastors – Pastor Andy Osakwe, Senior Pastor Summit Bible Church, Rev.

Tokunbo Adejuwon, the National Director Rhema Bible Training Centre and

Pastor Olu Adetomiwa, my younger brother. I thank you all for being available

to guide me, morally and spiritually and for this, I remain grateful. My friends,

Charles Bala, Prof. Zachariah Tanko, Lateef Olaniyan, Nasir Salau,

Omokayode Dada, Wole Agunbiade, SAN, Honourable Sunny Marshall,

Suleyman Shelleng and the rest of you, I could never repay your kindness,

encouragement and support – thank you!

That I am being inaugurated as the leader of the Bar today is due to the peace and

support I enjoy at home, thanks to the Grace of God and the love, support and

understanding of the one woman that God has blessed me with as a wife. Indeed,

he that finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord. Through

the days and weeks of travels and late nights; through the physical and emotional

absence and the many inconveniences, Zainab never murmured nor complained.

She always bade me farewell and offered prayers for my safe return. She is simply

my haven. Same goes for our Children, Israel Danmanya, Princess Sarah, King

David and Queen Esther – our blessings!

To all our members across the branches, I will be a President for all and will do

my utmost to build a Dynamic Bar where the interests of our members are

accommodated and protected. So, help me God.

Thank you for your attention.

Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN

President, Nigerian Bar Association.