TikTok Videos: Police Suspend Two Supernumerary Officers For Policy Violation, Misconduct

Two supernumerary police officers have been suspended by the Nigeria Police for “discreditable conduct” and violation of the Force’s social media policy.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Friday that the officers, both female, were suspended with immediate effect “for breach of the provisions of the Police Act, 2020, and The Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY) 2013 by the Inspector-General of Police, as captured in a video posted by one of the officers”.

Adejobi identified the officers as Obaze Blessing with SPY number 5709, and Obaze Emmanuella Uju with SPY number 5708.

Videos of both officers on TikTok have made the rounds recently and the Force PRO noted that one of their videos went viral on August 3, 2022.

He said, in the video, the officers “adorned themselves in conventional police officers’ uniforms contrary to the code regulating the SPY service. One of them similarly adorned the rank of Superintendent of Police which is contrary to extant laws.

“Above all, they portrayed themselves in the viral video and other videos as undisciplined and unprofessional, in contravention of the Police Social Media Policy, with acts glorifying ill-gotten wealth and ill-morals, which has received wide condemnation from members of the public.”

Warning Against Misuse of Uniforms

In addition to suspending both officers, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, issued a strict warning against “incessant, illegal and unwarranted use of police uniforms restricted to bona fide serving officers of the Nigeria Police Force”.

In the statement, Adejobi clarified the role of supernumerary police and the dress code.

He said, “The Supernumerary Police, by the combined effects of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY),2013 was established solely to complement the services of regular Police Officers when needed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies/Multi-National Companies, and Banks who make requests and upon approval pay for their training and cover their emoluments for the period of their engagement. (Sections 21-24 of the Police Act, 2020).

“It is equally important to mention that in line with Section 25 (2) (3) of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY), 2013issued by the Inspector-General of Police (Guidelines for SPYs), the mode of dressing of SPY police mandates its SPY officers above the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police not to wear uniforms. Similarly, extant laws delineate the Supernumerary uniform.

“It states that they must be on their approved uniform, ash coloured shirt with “SPY” inscriptions all over, over black with shoulder badge carrying the word “SUPERNUMERARY”. Supernumerary Officers adorning police black, neon blue or camouflage uniforms run afoul of the law and would be adequately sanctioned.”