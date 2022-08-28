Bird Strike On Lagos-Owerri Flight, Air Peace Craft Fails To Land

The management of the private Nigerian airline, Air Peace has said that its Flight P47154 which departed Lagos at 12pm on Saturday August 27, 2022, for Owerri, could not land due to a bird strike.

In a brief communique on Sunday, the airline said the strike got the bird stuck on the left main landing gear of the craft.

According to statement, the strike affected the operating parameters of the landing gear which made the pilots follow regulatory safety procedures by returning to Lagos where they landed the aircraft safely without any incident.

Passengers disembarked normally and another aircraft has been deployed to operate the flight.

The airline apologised for the inconveniences caused to all passengers affected by this situation and be assured of its strict compliance with established safety standards.