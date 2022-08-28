Flood Displaces Thousands In Jigawa Community

Thousands of people have been displaced after a heavy downpour that lasted for hours in Karnaya village, Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

One of the community leaders, Bala Adamu, confirmed the development to Channels Television, saying over 500 houses have been destroyed, with many livestock lost.

According to him, people now may have to seek shelter at filling stations and the schools in the community.

“The flood began around 11 pm yesterday. We all came out to save what we can. Over five hundred houses have been affected. Now our people are taking refuge at a school and some filling stations that are not affected, but they can’t contain us.” he said.

According to Abdullahi Karnaya, one of the victims in the village had a sleepless night trying to save children and all the property they can salvage.

He called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid, saying many residents are sick.

“We did all our best to prevent the water from overflowing. But because the flood is coming with a speed, it broke the barrier we created. We need help in this community. Our people will need food to eat and drugs as some are already sick.” Abdullahi said.

When contacted, the commissioner of Special Duties in the state, Mr. Auwal Sankara said the state government will provide temporary shelter and relief materials for the victims.

“This is terrifying. Just few weeks ago we lost about 50 people to the flood. We are yet to recover from that and this happened. But we are on top of the situation by God’s grace. We will provide relief materials in the form of food, mosquito nets, and drugs.” he said.

Jigawa and some other northern states have been affected by flooding which has led to the loss of some lives with properties worth millions affected.

A few weeks ago, some houses in the north-western states were submerged by flood, a situation that forced emergency officials to offer relief materials to Jigawa residents.

Similarly, the Jigawa State Government said no fewer than 50 people, including children, died from flooding across the state.