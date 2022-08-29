Kuje Prison: Authorities Confirm Death Of Inmate Amid Reports Of Protest

There were reports of unrest in Kuje medium security custodial centre on Monday over the death of an inmate.

According to the reports, the inmate died after he was not given prompt medical attention.

Although prison authorities confirmed the death in a statement, they said adequate medical attention had been provided.

A statement signed by a correctional service spokesperson, Chukwuedo Humphrey, was also silent on an unrest, saying “a peaceful prayer session” had been held in honour of the inmate.

“The inmate was admitted into Kuje custodial centre in 2019 and upon mandatory medical examination, he was diagnosed of some chronic ailments,” the statement said.

“He was immediately placed on special medical management by a combined team of medical personnel in the facility as well as occasional referals to the University of Abuja Teaching hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja when necessary.

“Unfortunately, when the inmate’s health deteriorated over the weekend, all effort by the medical personnel to resuscitate him failed.

“A peaceful prayer session is being organised by the staff and fellow inmates of the deceased for the repose of his soul.

“The Controller of the Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed while expressing his condolences to the family and friends of the late inmate, reinstated his commitment to putting the health and general welfare of inmates and staff in the front bunner.

“He further advised those on special medical attention to ensure strict adherence to expert instructions to overcome health challenges since drugs are available to them at no cost.”