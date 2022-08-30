Advertisement

Buhari Holds Closed-Door Meeting With APC Governors In Aso Rock

Channels Television  
Updated August 30, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari speaks with APC governors in Abuja on August 30, 2022. Credit: State House.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has held a closed-door meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the state capital.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu led his colleagues to Aso Rock to meet Buhari.

In attendance are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abubakar Bello, Inuwa Yahaya, Abdullahi Sule and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Eric Igwe.

The reason for the meeting cannot be ascertained as of the time of this report as the governors did not brief the press.

But Channels Television gathered that the meeting lasted about 30 minutes, after which the governor later met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

See photos below:



