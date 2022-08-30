Five-Month-Old Baby, 11 Other Kidnap Victims Rescued In Zamfara

A five-month-old baby and 11 other kidnap victims have been rescued by police authorities in Zamfara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the victims regained their freedom on August 30.

It was gathered that the victims regained their freedom following joint operations by Police Tactical Operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, with the vigilante near Dajin Kare Kukanka forest.

READ ALSO: Some Of Stolen Crude Oil Found In Churches, Mosques – Mele Kyari

Police spokesman said the move is part of the efforts by the new Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Kolo Yusuf, to restore lasting peace to the state affected by banditry.

“On 30th August 2022, Police Tactical Operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, while on joint operations with the vigilante at near Dajin Kare Kukanka forest, acted on intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of twelve (12) hostages including a 5-month-old baby girl from Rungawa village in Talata Mafara LGA,” the statement read.

After the rescue efforts, the victims were taken to the 42 PMF Clinic in Gusau, after which they were debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families.

This comes a month after they were abducted and taken to Kare Kukanka forest, a bandit camp of a notorious bandit leader popularly known as Bello Maibille, and spent one month in captivity.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom.

He assured the public of the Command’s commitment to apprehending the perpetrators of this banditry.

They equally commended the joint Police/vigilante operatives for the job well done, urging Zamfara residents to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to the security agencies for prompt action.