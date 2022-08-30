Jigawa Flood Death Toll Rises To 51

The death toll from the floods in Jigawa has risen to 51 as residents continue to recover from the havoc wreaked by the menace.

This was disclosed to Channels Television on Tuesday by the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Sani Yusuf.

According to him, about 2,051 people have been displaced in Karnaya village in Dutse, the state capital.

“The state government is planning to relocate 404 mothers with their children numbering about 1,334 to the Warwade Internally Displaced Camp, while the 313 men will continue to live at the primary school in the village until the flood subsides,” Sani said.

He stated that the state government has forwarded a report to the Federal Government seeking support in the management of the disaster.

“We have forwarded a report to the federal government because this problem is beyond our capacity.

“We need serious intervention. As I’m talking to you now more towns are becoming flooded and multiple bridges have completely collapsed. Drivers should be very careful while driving,” he added.

See more photos from the flood below: