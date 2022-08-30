Three-Storey Building Collapses In Kano

A three-storey building has collapsed in the Beirut road area of Kano metropolis.

Some persons are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble.

As of the time of this reporting, emergency workers had arrived at the scene on a rescue operation.

On Friday, a three-storey building had also collapsed in Kubwa Satellite town, Abuja, killing two persons.