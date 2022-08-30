Advertisement

Three-Storey Building Collapses In Kano

Updated August 30, 2022
A map of Kano state in northern Nigeria.-Kanooooo
A map of Kano, a state in north-west Nigeria.

 

A three-storey building has collapsed in the Beirut road area of Kano metropolis.

Some persons are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble.

As of the time of this reporting, emergency workers had arrived at the scene on a rescue operation.

 

On Friday, a three-storey building had also collapsed in Kubwa Satellite town, Abuja, killing two persons.



