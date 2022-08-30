N19bn Debt: NCAA Threatens To Suspend Airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has read out a riot act to local airline operators in the country over N19bn in debts.

The Director General of NCAA, Capt Musa Nuhu, on Tuesday, threatened that the aviation regulator will not hesitate to suspend the Certificates of Air Operator’s defaulting airlines.

He spoke at a briefing in Lagos with members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria and ground handlers

The regulatory agency said any indebted airline must enter into a Memorandum of Understanding for payment, noting that any airline that defaults three times will have its AOC suspended.

Nuhu further said airline operators are painting government agencies black over their current woes.

He said domestic airlines have collected over 19 billion naira and did not remit to the NCAA for onward distribution

Nuhu also hinted that the NCAA and other agencies are set to review agency charges after 13 years.