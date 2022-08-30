We Must Act Fast To End ASUU Strike, Osinbajo Tells APC Govs

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Tuesday said quick action must be taken to end the six-month-long industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The VP stated this when he received All Progressives Congress Governors in his office at the Presidential Villa.

The governors, according to a statement by the VP spokesman, Laolu Akande, were on a felicitation visit to the law professor following his knee surgery done last month.

The statement partly read, “The VP also commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country. But he regretted that doctors are restrained by regulations to advertise and as a result, many people are unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally”

“During the brief interaction that followed at the meeting, important national issues were also raised especially regarding the economy and the ASUU strike.

“The Vice President and the Governors then agreed to engage these and other pressing issues further with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.”

The Vice President was also quoted as saying, “We all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast.”

Present at the meeting were Governors, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and the deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe.

Channels Television reported that ASUU on Monday extended its six-month-old strike indefinitely until the Federal Government meets its demands. The lecturers of public universities embarked on the industrial action on February 14, 2022.

Last week, the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu said the Federal Government had addressed most of the union’s demands including the release of N50b for the payment of earned allowances for academic and non-academic and non-academic staff of universities but the striking lecturers said their demands were yet to be met.