Youths Using Obi As Symbol But Way Forward Is PDP, Says Makarfi

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, says “frustrated youths” are using Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a “symbol.

Makarfi, a former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, made this known on Tuesday from the Kano studio of Channels Television during the breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

“Peter Obi, it is my personal opinion that even if he was frustrated out of PDP, that one must have come from where come from not from any other parts of this country, and it is this politics of edging this person out, edging that person out, and politics is like that.”

“What is happening now in my opinion is not so much about Peter Obi but the frustration of the youths and they are using him as a symbol. Let’s agree that was the case, any decision based on anger will not produce anything positive. We accept the frustration but the only rational way forward is to go the way of PDP,” he said.

He also urged Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso to swallow their personal ambition and return to the PDP just as the Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, made his way back to the PDP.

According to Makarfi, there are only two parties in Nigeria – the PDP and the All Progressives Congress.