21-Year-Old Steals Boss’ Car To Fund Relocation Abroad

Officers of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad have arrested 21-year-old car wash apprentice, Temple Samuel, over the alleged theft of his boss’ vehicle to fund his relocation abroad.

Samuel, who worked in his boss’ car wash in the Egbeda area of Lagos, allegedly drove the Lexus ES 330 away in the middle of the night, with his boss’ iPhone X and iPhone 13 to his co-conspirator, Benjamin Bassey’s house in Ikeja.

He equally allegedly transferred N75,000 from his boss’ account.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was arrested in the Ogba area of Lagos with three others – Benjamin Bassey aged 32, Chukwuemeka Okorie aged 29 and Joshua Agboche aged 37, who allegedly conspired with the prime suspect to sell the car.

The statement partly read, “The suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the sales of the car and other valuables he stole to process his traveling out of the country.”

Hundeyin said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti for further investigations and prosecution.