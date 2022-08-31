Police Raid Terrorists’ Hideout, Arrest Seven Bandits’ Informants, Robbers, Others

Seven suspected bandits’ informants belonging to a syndicate of terrorists, armed robbers, and kidnappers have been arrested by the Police in Katsina State.

The suspects, who have, according to the police, reportedly been terrorizing Danja Local Government Area of the state and its environs were arrested based on credible intelligence on August 8th, 2022 at about 0800hrs.

The suspects all from Layin Kwari, Danja LGA include; Aliyu Ismail, ‘M’, aged 30yrs, Kabir Aminu, ‘M’, aged 26yrs, Shagari Abubakar, ‘M’, aged 28yrs, Umar Garba, ‘M’, aged22yrs, Sani Lawal, ‘M’, aged 30yrs, Murtala Abubakar, ‘M’, aged 25yrs and Basiru Abdullahi, ‘M’, aged 25yrs.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda stated this on Wednesday while parading the suspects at the command headquarters, Katsina to announce the recent achievements recorded by the officers in the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality in the state.

He recalled that sometime in June 2022, the syndicate attacked the residence of one Abdullahi Muhammad, ‘M”, of Layin Kwari village, Danja LGA, and inflicted injuries on him.

The suspects according to CP Dauda equally kidnapped the victim’s wife and mother but were fortunately rescued while on their way into the forest by a combined team of police and vigilante.

“Similarly, on 07/08/2022 the same syndicate returned to the village, attacked the residence of one Yunusa Danjuma, broke into his provision store, and stole away assorted goods valued three hundred and ninety-three thousand naira (N393,000:00K).

“Equally, they proceeded to the house of one Alhaji Murtala Yakubu and kidnapped his wife, one Fatima Murtala, ‘F’, aged 25yrs of the same address to an unknown destination. In the course of an investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offences,” he added.

In a related development, the Police on August 12th, 2022 at about 0300hrs, raided a terrorist’s hideout at Babban Duhu village in Safana LGA of Katsina State and engaged them in a gun duel, recovering one AK-47 rifle with thirty-nine (39) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

In the meantime, the State Police Command has busted a syndicate of armed robbers and arrested nineteen (19) suspected armed robbers where thirteen (13) suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered in their possession.

CP Idrisu recalled that recently, residents especially in Katsina metropolitan area were bedeviled with the activities of a syndicate that specialized in housebreaking, armed robbery, and theft of motor vehicles.

He explained that the command did not rest on its oars but launched a manhunt for the daredevil criminals.

“And to God be the glory, it has succeeded in cracking down the syndicates terrorizing the state. A total of nineteen (19) suspected members of the syndicate including their ring leader were arrested and Thirteen (13) suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered by the command.

“The details are hereby summarized below: on 31/07/2022 at about 2330hrs, the syndicate broke and attacked the residence of one Nura Lawal, ‘M’, of Modoji Quarters, GRA, Katsina, with a gun and other weapons, robbed him of his vehicle, Toyota, Corolla L.E., 2010 model, with registration number ABJ 836 HC, ash in colour, valued three million, five hundred naira (N3,500,000:00K), cash in the sum of three hundred and forty thousand naira (N340,000:00K) and clothes.

“In the course of the investigation, one of the suspects, Musa Isah, ‘M’, aged 35yrs of Behind Tourists Lodge, Katsina was accosted by police with the said motor vehicle at Kazaure, Jigawa state, and the stolen clothes were also recovered inside the vehicle.

“After due and diligent investigation, the duo of Abdullahi B. Mahmud, ‘M’, aged 35yrs and Babayo Abdulkadir, ‘M’, aged 32yrs, both of Bauchi Township, Bauchi state, were arrested as receivers of stolen motor vehicles from Katsina. Four fake transaction receipts/Invoices and stamps used in issuing to unsuspecting buyers as genuine documents were recovered.

“Further investigation, also led to the arrest of two other members of the syndicate, one (1) Ibrahim Musa, ‘M’, aged 45yrs and (2) Nura Isa Lawal, ‘M’, aged 42yrs of Jos, Plateau state. In the course of the investigation, three (3) suspected stolen motor vehicles were also recovered in their possession; two (2) Toyota, Corolla L. E., unregistered, one with registration number JJN 315 AG, red in colour, belonging to one Reverend Blessing Geoffrey of the Assemblies of God Church, Katsina and a Peugeot 206 model, blue in colour, with registration number KTU 938 AC.

“Equally another gang member of the syndicate, one Muhammed Ibrahim Lawal a.k.a “ABBA KALA”, ‘M’, aged 30yrs of Daura but residing at Behind Tourists Lodge Quarters, Katsina, was arrested with a suspected stolen motor vehicle, and which is used as their operational vehicle, a black Mercedes car with registration number KWR 93 NT.

“It can also be recalled that on 11/08/2022 at about 0530hrs, the said ‘ABBA KALA’ led his gang of armed robbers and attacked the house of one Samaila Samaila, ‘M’, of Gidan Dawa Quarters, Katsina, with a gun and other dangerous weapons and robbed him of his motor vehicle Toyota, 2014 model, Camry, black in colour, with registration number KTN 183 DBA, valued five million, five hundred thousand naira, (N5,500,000:00K).

“In the course of the investigation, the plate number of the said stolen Toyota, Camry, with reg. no. KTN 183 DBA was found inside the boot of the black Mercedes. Bunches of motor vehicle keys, two machetes, and house-breaking implements were also recovered in his house. The suspect confessed to having masterminded several armed robbery attacks in Katsina and robbed many motor vehicles.

“Furthermore, he mentioned one Nasiru Mumuda, ‘M’, aged 27yrs of Sheka Quarters, Kano to be his cohort and accomplice. An investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the syndicate and recovering more stolen vehicles.

“On 26/07/20222 at about 1500hrs, a distress call was received that a motor vehicle, Honda, Civic, 98 Model, red in colour, with registration number SDM 178 AA, belonging to one Salisu Abdullahi, ‘M’, of Sandamu LGA of Katsina State, was stolen at Daura Motel. Police patrol team at Nakola, along Daura – Katsina road were alerted and the vehicle was intercepted.

“The duo of one Mubarak Lawal, ‘M’, aged 28yrs of Bakin Kasuwa Quarters, Daura, and one Umar Salisu, ‘M’, aged 23yrs of Kofar Kaura Quarters, Katsina were accosted. In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted to having specialized in stealing vehicles using fabricated keys. Two fabricated master keys were recovered in their possession during a police search.

“On 16/08/2022, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in busting another syndicate of armed robbers and vehicle snatchers terrorizing Katsina and its environs.

“Nemesis caught up with the following suspects: (1) Zakariya’u Adamu, popularly known as Babangida Danjuma, alias BB, ‘M’, aged 25yrs of Behind KTTV Quarters, Katsina, (2) Sadiq Garba, alias Coper, ‘M’, aged 35yrs of Abukur village, Rimi LGA of Katsina State and (3) Aminu Lawan, alias entertainment, ‘M’, aged 30yrs of Layout Quarters, Katsina, when they were arrested in their hideout and in the course of the investigation, the following four (4) suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered in their possession: (1) HONDA CRV, Ash in colour, unregistered (2) HONDA CIVIC, fish-eye, black in colour, unregistered, (3) HONDA UK, with registration number AP 954-YAB, Abuja, ash in colour (4) PEUGEOT 407, black in colour, with registration number KRD-264 GW, Lagos and other incriminating items such as house breaking implements, two cutlasses, master keys, a handbag containing wrist watch, necklace, and rings.

“It can also be recalled that on 23/07/2022 at about 0430hrs, suspect Zakariya’u Babangida alias Babangida Danjuma, B.B., led his gang of armed robbers and attacked the business premises of one Hajiya Hadiza Sadi, ‘F’, aged 40yrs, at Goruba, GRA, Katsina and robbed her of assorted goods valued four million and two hundred thousand, (N4,200:00K).

“But due to the swift response of the command, the hoodlums were repelled and their operational vehicle, Toyota Corolla, Golden in colour, with registration number BUU 706 RR, Plateau, was recovered at the scene loaded with the stolen goods. Also, another plate number EE970 ABJ, Abuja was recovered at the boot of the said vehicle.

“In the course of the investigation, suspects confessed to having participated in several armed robbery cases and theft of motor vehicles in the state. An investigation is ongoing.

“On 07/08/2022 at about 1900hrs, acting on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting the duo of one Murtal Sani, ‘M’, aged 29yrs of Na’ibawa Quarters, Kano state and Rabi’u Lawal, ‘M’, aged 53yrs of Kadawa village, Garun Mallam LGA of Kano state, in possession of a motor vehicle Golf III, Saloon, Black in colour, with registration number TRN-135 YZ, Kano, suspected to be stolen.

“In the course of investigation suspects confessed to have stolen the vehicle from Na’ibawa Quarters, Kano. They also mentioned one Abba Gajere, ‘M’ of Kano State, and Rabi’u Lawal, “M”, of Katsina (now at large) as their accomplices.

“The vehicle’s documents bearing the name of one Yahaya Suleiman of Layin Nagero, Yar’akwa Quarters, Na’ibawa was recovered inside the vehicle during a police search. An investigation is ongoing.

“On 19/08/2022, based on incredible intelligence, the command succeeded in busting another syndicate of armed robbers and car thieves terrorizing the state.

“Nemesis caught up with following suspects: Usman Haruna, ‘M’, aged 32yrs of Shola Quarters, Katsina.

“Abdulaziz Muhammad, ‘M’, aged 32yrs of Karofi Quarters, Keffi, Nasarawa state.

Mohammed Sanusi, ‘M’, aged 39yrs of Janya’u Tagabas Quarters, Gusau, Zamfara state, Aminu Maikano, ‘M’, aged 42yrs of Tsohuwa Kasuwa Quarters, Gusau, Zamfara state, and Mustapha A. Garba, alias D.D., aged 50yrs of Green –Admin bypass area, Gusau, Zamfara State.”

The police commissioner further called on the good people of the state to continue to cooperate with the police and indeed other sister security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against the recalcitrant terrorists.

He announced that the command in collaboration with other security agencies especially the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, and DSS is working assiduously towards decimating the activities of terrorists in the state.

He also charged members of the communities to be courageous and not be intimidated or afraid in coming out to give any useful information that will assist the security agencies, assuring that, any useful information given will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.