Atiku Meets EU Diplomats In Abuja, Shares Vision For Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated September 1, 2022
Atiku Abubakar met with EU diplomats on September 1, 2022.
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday met with various European Union ambassadors to Nigeria at the EU secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement, Atiku said he had a “robust discussion” with the diplomats, with “focus on the next phase for Nigeria politically and the success of the 2023 election, amongst others.”

“Not only is unity in Nigeria critical, but partnership with the EU is necessary for Nigeria to reach its full potential,” Atiku added.

“In addition, I shared my vision of a greater Nigeria and gave them an insight into my socio-economic and political agenda for our country.

“On its part, the EU assured of technical support to Nigeria, primarily to the The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the observation and monitoring of the elections.”



