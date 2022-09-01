Ayu Immature, Southerner Must Become PDP Chairman – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, says the utterances of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, show he is “immature”.

George spoke alongside Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, during the commissioning of Omerelu Internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The life member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP the tussle about the party’s chairmanship must be addressed before the 2023 elections.

“When a serving national chairman of our party is calling elected governors that they are children. Does he think that children don’t grow? Or there is a life perpetual on him? We need to watch our language. It shows to me that it is him who is immature,” he said on Thursday.

George aligned with Wike that Ayu should vacate his position for a southerner to occupy

“We are not begging for it; we demand it because it is our right,” he said.

He argued that it is unfair that the PDP chairman; presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Walid Jibrin, are all from the north.